The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has announced this Tuesday that it will proceed “criminally” against Francisco Garduño, commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (Inami), for the tragedy that left 40 migrants dead in the border city of Ciudad Juárez. In a statement, the agency has said: “Francisco “N” and Antonio “N” engaged in alleged criminal behavior, by failing to comply with their obligations to monitor, protect and provide security to the people and facilities in their charge, promoting the crimes committed. against migrants. Until now, Garduño remains in his position. This same Tuesday he has published several tweets claiming his role in the tragedy.

The movement of the Prosecutor’s Office is surprising, especially due to the ambiguity of the statement. The agency does not clarify for what crimes it will proceed against Garduño, or if it has obtained an arrest or presentation order from the judge. It doesn’t even say if he has requested it. Asked about it, a spokesman said that this is all the information he has so far.

Garduño walks a tightrope. The Juárez tragedy, the fire that killed 40 migrants and left as many injured, without anyone getting them out of the cell in which they were locked up, condensed the criticism that Inami and its director have received over the years. Since mid-2019, when he took office, Inami abandoned all reformist intentions, part of the campaign promises of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and dedicated its efforts to contain, persecute and detain migrants. The institute thus responded to the threats that came from the other side of the border, with Donald Trump in the presidential chair. Critical of the laxity of the Mexican authorities with migrants, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on exports from the neighboring country. Garduño was in charge of reassuring him.

Although the person in charge of Inami remains in the position, his fall seems certain, especially now with the announcement of the Prosecutor’s Office. In recent weeks, the priest Alejandro Solalinde, who for years has managed a shelter for migrants in Oaxaca, has met at least twice with López Obrador to discuss what happened. In several interviews, Solalinde has said that Inami is going to disappear and that Garduño will not continue in his position. At the moment, López Obrador has not ruled on the matter.

The FGR has also reported that it will also proceed against the Inami delegate in Chihuahua, the retired sailor Salvador González. A week and a half ago, a lawyer filed a complaint against him for allegedly ordering his subordinates not to open the cell where the migrants were held, during the fire. “Criminal proceedings have been taken against the public servants Salvador “N”, Juan “N”, Cecilia “N” and Eduardo “N”, who are directly linked to the conduct that led to the homicides and the injuries suffered by the victims of these crimes,” the statement says, referring to González and other workers at the Institute.

The Prosecutor’s Office has also referred to the private security company that also worked in the immigration station. “Regarding the private security company and Inami himself, both parties signed direct award contracts, omitting their public bidding obligations and generating costs double what is paid in the public sector for those same services,” indicates the dependency.

The FGR adds: “They also failed to comply with their mandatory training, control and supervision obligations; and, furthermore, it has been shown that the company refrained from registering the vast majority of its dependents with the IMSS —the most widespread social security in Mexico—, which it tried to do days after the events indicated.”

Until this afternoon’s statement, the FGR had only formally charged five people in the case, three Inami officials present during the fire, an agent from the company, Camsa security, and the migrant who started the fire. This new movement represents a leap in the investigation, which stops focusing exclusively on low-ranking officials, pointing to the high echelons of the Institute.

