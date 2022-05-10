During his morning press conference at the National Palace, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that his Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, would attend the upcoming Summit of the Americas in his place, if not invited as well. to countries in the region such as Cuba and Venezuela.

“If it is excluded, if not everyone is invited, a representation of the Mexican government will go, but I would not go,” López Obrador clarified, while dispelling the possibility that this decision could affect relations with Washington.

When asked if it was a protest position, the Mexican president answered affirmatively and justified that it is because he does not want “the same policy to continue in America, and I want, in fact, to assert independence, sovereignty and demonstrate for universal brotherhood.

"We are not here to confront each other, we are here to join hands and, even if we have differences, we can resolve them, at least by listening to each other, by dialoguing, but not excluding anyone," he defended.









The Mexican president admitted that he did not know which countries could be excluded from the summit, but insisted that no nation should be. “If a country does not want to go, that is its right, but how can a Summit of the Americas be without the countries of the Americas, well no!” he declared.

López Obrador has just visited Cuba as part of a tour of Central America and the Caribbean. The president, who met with the former head of state, Raúl Castro, and with the current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, insisted that his country’s relations with Washington are good, but he described the blockade imposed by United States to the Caribbean island.

Several voices speak out against the decision of the United States to exclude some countries

In addition to López Obrador’s statements, the United States’ exclusions of countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are criticized in the region and some Caribbean states have warned that they might not participate in the Summit.

For his part, the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, considered on May 4 that “there is no reason” that justifies the exclusion” of countries on the continent. “(…) We urge all the countries of the Americas to be invited to the Summit, strengthening dialogue and regional integration based on respect for the dignity and sovereignty of the peoples,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, considered on May 4 that "there is no reason" that justifies the exclusion" of countries on the continent. "(…) We urge all the countries of the Americas to be invited to the Summit, strengthening dialogue and regional integration based on respect for the dignity and sovereignty of the peoples," he wrote on his Twitter account.



The US government had previously decided not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the next Summit of the Americas. President Joe Biden has openly criticized the governments of these countries, and has maintained all the economic and diplomatic sanctions imposed by his predecessors on those three nations.

The ninth Summit of the Americas, which brings together the heads of state and government of the American continent, will be held this year, starting June 6, in Los Angeles.

In a statement announcing the summit, the White House had indicated in January that “the construction of an equitable and sustainable future” will be at the center of this event, “the only one” that brings together all the leaders of South America, the North, Central and Caribbean.

“The United States looks forward to bringing together leaders and stakeholders from across the hemisphere to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity, security, human rights, and dignity,” the statement added.

Since 1994, the summit has been held approximately once every three years and this will be the first to be held in the United States since its inaugural meeting in Miami.

