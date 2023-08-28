The transfer market is about to close both in Mexico and in most of the leagues in the world. According to recent reports, a player from the MX League could make the leap to Europe before the end of the transfer window. This element would be on the radar of FC Barcelona for this season.
Is about Heriberto Juradofootballer who currently plays for the Necaxa. The 18-year-old midfielder has already attracted the interest of clubs on the Old Continent in the past, but this could be his chance to reach one of the most powerful clubs in the world.
The element from Mexico City is on Barça’s radar to reinforce the subsidiary teamwhich is directed by Rafael Márquez, according to information from the Spanish newspaper Brand.
Heriberto Jurado is an exceptional case in Mexican soccer. At his young age, the talented midfielder has made more than 40 appearances for the Rayos first team.
Jury has made processes with the Mexican Selection sub17, sub18, sub20 and sub 23.
Reports have indicated that Barcelona wants the player on loan with the option to buy and that the Necaxa board is already studying the proposal.
In May 2023, Barcelona looked to sign another promising Mexican youth: Jesús Alcántar. Alcántar came from a good season with Sporting Lisbon, but Necaxa did not want to give in to his jewel and denied his arrival at Can Barça.
