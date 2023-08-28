🚨 OFFER ON THE BARCELONA TABLE! 📝

🧨EXCL. They confirm that there is a FORMAL OFFER for Heriberto Jurado

📝The offer is a loan with an option to buy

🇲🇽Necaxa is analyzing the proposal and they still have not responded

“Formal offer and with God’s favor it is closed” I… pic.twitter.com/xrb90yW5v2

– Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) August 26, 2023