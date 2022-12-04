THEY FOLLOW THE STEPS BUT NO OFFERS! 🇲🇽👀

Alexis Vega is followed by two European clubs, although there are still no formal offers, there is talk of two main interested parties, one in the Netherlands and the other, a Spanish club. Will we see him leave in winter or summer? https://t.co/RyIk5DkPkR pic.twitter.com/9u6JU3kYPG

– MARCA Claro (@MarcaClaro) December 4, 2022