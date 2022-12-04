Thanks to the good performance as a starter that he showed Alexis Vega during the Qatar 2022 World Cup would have caused some clubs in the Old Continent to be interested in learning about the contractual situation of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara player, where one of the institutions would have already started talks with the soccer player’s agent.
Nowadays, Alexis Vega He is one of the most important players in Mexican soccer and it is expected that he will no longer play in Mexico after the World Cup, since one of his wishes and objectives is to play in European soccer and he would be close to achieving it.
According to some reports from England, which emerged from the podcast Si & Dan Talk Chelseamembers of the Chelsea board of directors would have already had some conversations with the agent of the rojiblanco footballer, although another club that would also have the 10 of Mexico in orbit is Wolverhampton where his compatriot is also located Raul Jimenez.
In recent days, rumors of a possible departure from alexis of the Sacred Flock because his father, Ernesto Vegarevealed that there were already talks with some clubs, but that they had not materialized anything, that is, they have not presented a formal offer to the Guadalajara team.
While that happens, in Guadalajara they have no intention of letting out vegaso the directive commanded by Fernando Hierro He decided to give him a few days off after his participation in the World Cup and he must report to Verde Valle on December 12 or 13 and join the group once they return from their pre-season tour of Europe.
