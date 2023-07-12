The Mexican peso reaches its best level against the dollar since 2015, opening the trading session this Wednesday at 16.85 units per US dollar.

This phenomenon, known as “overweight”reflects the currency strengthening and the increase of purchasing power of wages in Mexico.

According to Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spokesman for the Presidency of Mexicothis listing had not been seen since December 2015.

The appreciation of the peso is due to the weakening of the US dollar in a 0.66% according to the weighted index, the result of the publication of inflation in the United States, explains Gabriela Siller, director of Economic Analysis of the Base Bank.

Siller also comments that if the peso continues the same trend observed since July of last year, it could appreciate even more, reaching 16.74 pesos per dollar this year.

This milestone occurs in the midst of a phenomenon called “overweight”driven by the relocation of production chains either “nearshoring”.

This implies that the Mexican peso has appreciated due to the increasing arrival of investment from foreign companies that move their production to Mexico to be closer to the United States.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) indicated that the Mexican peso It is the second most appreciated Latin American currency compared to the dollar, having increased a 13.8% in the first half of 2023, only behind the Colombian peso, which had a increase of 16.3%.

The current exchange rate of the mexican pesoor it has also surprised, since in the second quarter of 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it reached levels of 24 pesos per dollar. Before the pandemic, the exchange rate was close to 18.5 pesos per dollar.

Despite the fact that the Government highlights this fact as a political achievement, experts also warn about the possible risks for tourism and exports, which are the main drivers of the Mexican economy.

