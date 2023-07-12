The Mexican ‘superweight’ is stronger than ever. This Wednesday, the dollar traded at 16.88 units per dollar, an appreciation of 0.98% and 16.6 cents compared to the previous day, a level not seen since December 7, 2015.

The Mexican peso has appreciated after it was revealed that inflation in the United States stood at 3% during June 2023, a significant decrease compared to the same month in 2022, when the index reached 9.1% . “If the peso follows the same trend observed since July of last year, it could appreciate up to 16.74 pesos per dollar this year,” he says. Gabriela Sillerdirector of economic analysis at Grupo Base.

According to the economist, the weakening of the dollar leads most of the main crosses to gain ground, with the Mexican peso gaining the most with an appreciation of 0.98%.

On the other hand, income from oil, tourism, exports and remittances are affected by the depreciation of the dollar. The peso is the world’s best-performing currency so far this year, according to Bank of America.

