A man counts bills at an exchange office in Mexico City. Susana González (Bloomberg)

The streak of strength that the Mexican peso has enjoyed in recent months is being interrupted. This week, the currency falls 4% against the dollar, more than currencies of the other largest economies in Latin America. The Colombian and Chilean pesos, as well as the Brazilian real, add up to losses of 3% in the same period. On Thursday, the dollar is trading at 17.30 pesos in Mexico.

On Tuesday, the Fitch rating agency downgraded the US debt rating to AA+, one point below the highest grade, due to delays in negotiations on the debt ceiling. It is the second rating agency to take this step, so investors adjusted their portfolios by reducing their exposure to assets linked to US debt. In Mexico, the reaction was seen not only in the fall of the peso, but also in the stock market.

Upbeat US labor market data pushed the dollar to a four-week high on Thursday, according to data from Reuters. This has led to a general decline in currencies in emerging markets. “The sell-off that has rocked global financial markets continued on Thursday morning, sending Latin American currencies down sharply against the US dollar,” Brazil-based investment bank Mizuho wrote in a report to clients. “Concerns over China’s real estate sector helped keep investors in a selling mood. In particular, the Mexican peso had the worst performance among its emerging market peers.

“The sudden change in market conditions reinforces our opinion that many currencies in the region seemed stretched,” said Mizuho market strategist Luciano Rostagno in his text, “we see headwinds in the second half of the year in the midst of differences in monetary policy cycles between the central banks of Latin America and the US Federal Reserve”.

Yesterday, Brazil followed Chile’s central bank with its first interest rate cut in three years, inaugurating the downward rate cycle after inflation spikes in the region. The market expects Mexico, whose monetary policy will be announced next week, to stop raising interest rates and maintain the reference rate.

