A currency exchange office in Mexico City. Graciela Lopez (CUARTOSCURO)

The peso has reached its lowest value in the last two years after exceeding 20 units per dollar during the night of Sunday and early Monday morning. The Mexican currency has suffered a strong depreciation sponsored by speculation by American investors, who have intensified the sale of assets. In the background, the fear that the Federal Reserve will maintain high interest rates until September and cause a cooling of the largest economy in the world, which has entered into risk of recession. The financial earthquake has been strongly felt in stock markets around the world.

On Sunday night, the Mexican peso briefly traded at 20.21 units per dollar, its worst performance since late 2022. The drop was more than 2%, which has become the worst depreciation of the currency since the one that occurred the day after the elections in which Morena swept. After surpassing the barrier of 20 units per dollar, the peso has gradually gained ground until stabilizing at 19.58 at the last close, at 8:45 in the morning.

The volatility started in Japan, as Asian market traders reacted to a U.S. jobs report released on Friday showing the country had created only 114,000 jobs in July, below the 175,000 expected. The unemployment rate is the highest in almost three years, which was interpreted by markets as a risk of economic recession and a possible change in monetary policy by the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve. Investors fear the Fed will keep interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50% until September, which could slow the world’s largest economy. The Nikkei index fell 12.4%, its biggest one-day drop in the index’s history — bigger even than the “Black Monday” crash in October 1987.

The Mexican currency is the most liquid and the deepest among emerging markets, so it tends to react with greater volatility. In this case, an economic slowdown or recession in the US will directly impact the Mexican economy, its main trading partner. In addition, many traders sold their positions in Mexican pesos to buy instruments in Japanese yen, a currency that is now emerging as a safer alternative.

The massive outflow of assets has caused the Nasdaq Composite, one of the main US stock market indices, to open on Monday with a fall of 6.2%. The financial earthquake spread to markets around the world. The Mexican Stock Exchange has fallen by 1.29%. The worst hit by the possible entry into recession in the United States has been the Japanese stock market, which has plummeted by 12.4% in its worst day since 1987.

