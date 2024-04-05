The significance of Mazatlán in Liga MX is reduced to nothing. The reality is that since the franchise came to life, their time in Mexican soccer has been meager, they are not a club that aspires to much either locally or internationally. However, this tournament has given a good level on the field, which is why several of the players on their squad have opened a market inside and outside of Mexico, one of them Andrés Montaño, who has signed his renewal.
Montaño is a very fine midfielder, a connector, close to the goal, with vision and distribution, perhaps the best player that Mazatlán's youth teams have produced in the life of the club, thus, the team has communicated its armor through an official renewal until 2026, this after teams such as Cruz Azul, Pumas, América and Chivas have been evaluating his signing for some time and were considering an offer for the summer.
This renewal does not really end the options of Montaño leaving Mazatlán at the end of the tournament, but it does stop them significantly, since now the team that wants to sign the Mexican will have to put up a much higher amount of money for the purchase of the Mexican and for Of course, the footballer must be offered a bigger salary than the one he already earns with his new contract. Montaño is selected under-23 and for many his quality is far above what the Mazatlecos can offer him at a sporting level.
#Mexican #pearl #moves #greats #Liga
Leave a Reply