The Mexican opposition supports López Obrador in the conflict with Ecuador | Elections in Mexico 2024, live

'Alito' Moreno and Loret de Mola join the repudiation of the Ecuadorian Government

The leader of the PRI has condemned the Government of Daniel Noboa after the assault on the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in Quito. Alexander Alito Moreno has declared that the raid on the Embassy to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas represents a violation of sovereignty. “It is a disastrous precedent for international relations, the Ecuadorian Government trampled on the inviolability established in the Vienna Convention,” he has written.

Meanwhile, communicator Carlos Loret de Mola has said that President López Obrador has the “national support” to respond to this Friday's assault. “Ecuador committed an unjustifiable outrage, a flagrant violation of international agreements and the sovereignty of Mexico.” The driver has described as “inadmissible” the assault on the Mexican Embassy to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, who had taken refuge in the diplomatic headquarters since December of last year.