The Mexican National Team is not experiencing its best moment, in fact, it has been very difficult for El Tri to get its ticket to the semifinals of the Nations League and even for the Copa América, although, at the end of the road and with many complications, the Mexican team achieved the goal. Now, Jaime Lozano's men will play on March 21 on the first FIFA date of the year against Panama and if they qualify, they will face the United States or Jamaica, a duel they will hold without the presence of Raúl Jiménez.
Jaime Lozano, coach of Tri, is touring Europe visiting Mexican players in the leagues of the old continent and during his visit to London to talk with Raúl Jiménez, the forward would have informed 'Jimmy' and the people from the national team that his The injury is more serious than expected, he has been out for several weeks and the recovery time could take the remainder of February and much of March.
Today, with the reports on the table, the scenario would be the following: take Jiménez into account in the March call-up, with the understanding that he will not have the slightest option of having minutes on the 21st against Panama, and reserve him for the possible final against the United States or Jamaica, considering that he may have minutes at least as a substitute. In any case, this will be defined when Jaime must present the final list and if the Fulham striker is not fit, he would be discarded.
#Mexican #National #Team #player #ruled #Nations #League
