The international footballer from Mochitense Erick Gabriel Gutierrez Galaviz enjoy a well-deserved vacation of a long season with the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands. “Now I’m happy to come to my land, I always like to come here and share time with friends and family and well, to clear my mind it’s also good on vacation.”

The Mexican World Cup player took advantage of his stay in his homeland to attend the Doctor Juan Navarro Escoto Municipal Stadium to watch his 10-year-old nephew play and remember when he wasted his talent on those fields. “Yes, I like it now that he is enjoying soccer a lot and well, try to support him as well as my parents supported me and I enjoy coming here where I also played and well, nothing, supporting him as it should be”.

The “Guty” considers that the season that has just ended with the Farmers was good, since he had a regular participation and was able to lift the Cup title, although he admits that he would have liked to have had more minutes on the field and with greater continuity.

“The truth is that I almost played like last season, I played 29-30 games, last season I played 40 I think, 30-something, it’s not bad but I would have loved to play more games in a row, because sometimes I played 4 or 5, 2 were left out, I was back in ownership, I would have liked to play more games in a row and also some more important games, but I think it was another good season, that I also won the Cup, I played against very important teams and I was also very important, but nothing, happy and I think it was a great season for me again.”

Regarding his absence with the National Team, the skilful midfielder pointed out that it may be due to a generational change, so he only has to support his teammates and hope that they will turn the page after the painful defeat against the United States.

“There is a generational change that is why other players are going and nothing, support them, I think I will not have to go to the National Team as much as I did before, but I have to support my colleagues who are there because I have a very good relationship with all the that they are there, it hurts that they have lost and nothing, support and that they turn around now in the Gold Cup ”.

The man who emerged from the Basic Forces of Pachuca finds it difficult to explain the defeat of El Tri in the League of Nationssince every player seeks to do things well, although he also highlighted that the United States has important players, the vast majority with experience in European soccer.

“I don’t know the truth, I couldn’t tell you, it’s difficult, I think that all the players who are there want to win, they want to do things well, sometimes they don’t work out, I think that the United States also has very important players now, physically they are very well them and I think it was seen in the match, practically all their players are in Europe and they compete at a very high level and sometimes you can see the difference on the pitch”.

The Sinaloan soccer player does not close the doors to a possible return to the Mexican teamAlthough it is not a decision that is in your hands. “I never close it, but they are not my decisions to go to the National Team, I always respect and I am always prepared to go to the National Team, which is very important for every player.” Although he is on vacation, Gutiérrez Galaviz continues to train physically, with gym sessions, a morning run and practicing Padel as a distraction.

“I train every day, in the morning I have to train, I go to the gym, I run, I try not to touch the ball almost, I do more other sports, now I play paddle tennis a lot with my friends, but I try not to touch the ball at all, for when I came back really wanting to play it, but I work a lot on the physical issue, you have to stay active ”.

Without his defined future, he only tries to rest, but assures that if he remains with him PSV He will try to do things well for important commitments that the rojiblancos have, such as the Champions League tie.

“I don’t know what could happen, but I’m working, I have long vacations right now and if I return to Holland I’ll try to do things well, that the Champions League qualifier is going to be played, which is also very important”. The “Guty” points out that he likes everything about Los Mochis, enjoying the company of family and friends, the food, the weather and doing normal things, outside of the concentrations, trips and hotels.