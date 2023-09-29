Jaime Lozano’s era as coach of the Mexican National Team is underway, El Tri del ‘Jimmy’ left many doubts in the friendly duels in September, which took place against rivals of dubious quality. Thus, it is expected that the national team will have a significant improvement for the month of October with some returning to the ranks of the Mexican team, and it better be so, since Mexico will meet Ghana and Germany, two teams of quality and high competitive level.
Another of the weapons that Jaime can use is the call of naturalized players, an idea that he did not like before joining the group, but once he took the position he agreed to consider it. The name of Julián Quiñones is the most advanced and desired by everyone within the Mexican National Team, however, he is not the only one in the spotlight, as we have reported on many occasions in 90min, Germán Berterame is also liked by the coaching staff and thus Duilio Davino confirms it.
The director of national teams confirmed that Berterame’s sporting conditions are to the liking of the coaching staff of the Mexican National Team, who has their sights on the forward of the Rayados de Monterrey. At the same time, Davino announced that at this time Germán is not eligible, both due to health issues and immigration situations, but the manager confirmed that in 2024, it is possible that the royal team’s scorer will be seen wearing the tricolor shirt for the first time. .
