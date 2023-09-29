ANOTHER CANDIDATE!😮

Germán Berterame, Rayados player, is next on the Mexican National Team.🔍

Duilio Davino commented: “Germán also has some important conditions, that if he already has the role and is eligible for Jimmy, then we would all like to see him too.” 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/qq027GTt1C

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) September 28, 2023