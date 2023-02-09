He earthquake that shook Turkey It has left a panorama of destruction and sadness. However, in the midst of adversity, a group of 150 brave Mexican rescuers have traveled to the affected area to help.

The moles are a group of mexican rescuers independent workers who have helped in natural disasters not only in Mexico, whenever they can they travel as far as their hands are necessary to save lifes.

This morning, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard described the situation in Turkey as “considerable devastation.” According to Ebrard, rescuers have been assigned to 70 collapsed buildings and are working in several of them to locate trapped people.

He stressed that up to now, the presence of Mexican citizens has not been reported among the victims.

“The brigades of the Red Cross, Sedena and the Secretary of the Navy, together with the canine pairs, have been working on the location of people“explained the general director for Europe, Bernardo Aguilar Calvo in a video message. “Three bodies have already been recovered, but there is still work to be done.”

Ebrard also asked the Mexican population to support rescuers in their mission. The molesa volunteer rescue group, are looking for donations to cover the costs of their equipment and to help people in a vulnerable situation in the area.

“We do not receive support from any level of government for tools, food, or public or private remuneration for the rescue tasks“the group claimed.

If you’d like to help, the Moles are accepting in-kind donations such as light tools and food for the canine units. you can also do donations cheap on your page.

Don’t be surprised: Moles don’t bounce around streets, public squares, airports, or disaster areas. Support the rescuers in their fight against the devastation in Turkey!

We recommend you read:

If what interests you is help the victimsLos Topos have already opened a collection center to receive donations. They ask the population to support with:

Winter clothing for children and adults

Canned food

Baby food and diapers

Cleaning and personal hygiene items

blankets

These donations will be received in the Embassy of the Republic of Turkeyin the collection center that you can find in Monte Líbano #885 street, in the Mexico City.