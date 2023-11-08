His Excellency Dr. Victor Villalobos Arambula, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the United Mexican States, thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, for his support of the Second International Festival of Mexican Dates, which contributes to In developing the palm cultivation and date production sector in Mexico.

This came during the Mexican Minister’s opening of the festival, which was held in the city of San Luis Rio, Colorado, and concludes today.

The opening was attended by Dr. Francisco Alfonso Durazo Montaño, Governor of the State of Sonora, His Excellency Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, Luis Alfonso Garcia de Alba, Mexican Ambassador to the UAE, Dr. Abdul Wahab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, and Dr. Armando Moreno. Soto, President of Sonora State University, and a number of members of the diplomatic corps, experts and specialists in palm cultivation and date production in Mexico.

His Excellency Dr. Victor Villalobos Arambula expressed his hope that this festival will be the beginning of fruitful cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico and the General Secretariat of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation to enhance food security and achieve sustainable development.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Menhali said: The Second International Festival of Mexican Dates came to confirm the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and the close cooperation that links the leadership of the two countries and the two friendly peoples.

He praised the role played by the Award’s General Secretariat during 16 years of continuous success, by organizing a series of international date conferences and festivals in a number of sisterly and friendly countries, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance. And coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees.

In turn, Dr. Abdel Wahab Zayed said: The award has achieved tangible success in organizing a series of date festivals, the number of which exceeded 30 festivals over 16 years in the Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Mauritania, Morocco and Mexico.

On the other hand, a ceremony was held to honor the winners of the Mexican Dates Competition, and the results were as follows: “The Best Applied Scientific Research on Date Palm Cultivation in Mexico” was won by M. Blanca Delilah Pérez Pérez, and “Best production of an unknown variety in Mexico” was won by Ernesto Bobadilla Caballero “Datilera Azteca”, and the best food product made from Mexican dates was won by Juan Manuel Cazares, while the best palm farm in Mexico was won by Everardo Alfaro “Datilera del Deserto”. », and the best date “packing house or factory” operator in Mexico (manual or mechanical) was won by Jorge Anaya Sierra.

Influential figures in the date palm sector in Mexico were also honored, and the three best personalities who contributed to serving the palm cultivation and date production sector in Mexico were honoured: Engineer Natividad Jimi, Ms. Kenya Melissa Lopez Padilla, and Engineer José Juna Montes Lipa.

The winners of the photography competition in Mexico were honored, and the results were as follows: First category: First place winner: Leonardo Francisco Escobar Ochoa, and second place winner: Jesús A. Malacara, and third place winner: Ramon Armando Lopez Pérez.

In the second category, first place was won by: Carmen J. Godoy, second place winner: Everardo Gonzalez Moreno, third place winner: Daniel Soto Gallegos.