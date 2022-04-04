It has become more complex for Mexican players to emigrate to soccer in Europe, since prices in the local market have risen, which is why now the national player arrives in the old continent through two paths, as a free agent or as a free agent. youth and signing with various teams and come to their inferiors to be trained.
An example of this is Marcelo Flores, a Mexican player who has belonged to Arsenal for years and has worked with the London club in the youth team in an outstanding way, being considered a jewel of the ‘Gunner’ youth academy and considered a couple of days ago one of the 50 best under-19 players in the world, for which he will be considered by Mikel Arteta for the first team.
Within the Spanish coach’s call-up for the duel against Crystal Palace, a name that has never been seen before stands out: Marcelo Flores, who at 18 has received his first call-up to the first team. It is a fact that the already national team will be at least on the bench with the team from the capital of England, however, if he adds minutes, Flores will become the youngest Mexican to play in the Premier League, surpassing Carlos candle.
