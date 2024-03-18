Qatar has granted provisional freedom to Manuel Guerrero Aviña. This was confirmed by his family and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico. The citizen of Mexican and British nationality, imprisoned for being homosexual, will be able to follow the judicial process outside of prison and continue with his treatment for HIV, after the Qatari authorities refused to provide him with access to more medications by locking him in a prison in Doha, the capital of the Arab country. The Mexican Foreign Ministry noted that the judge granted him “freedom without bail,” following a request from Guerrero Aviña's defense last weekend.

Enrique Guerrero, his brother, celebrated the judge's decision as a “significant advance” and a “great triumph” to distance him from those who “have subjected him to torture and have prevented him from having access to his medications.” The family has reported humiliating treatment and physical and psychological abuse against the Mexican, who was arrested on February 4 after making a date through Grindr, a dating application popular among homosexual men. The invitation to a meeting turned out to be an ambush by Qatari agents, who opened a fake profile and detained him when he went to the meeting place, according to his family. “I appreciate the solidarity of the LGBT community, the people of Mexico and the United Kingdom, and the international community who have shown their support for this cause,” he said.

The Manuel Guerrero Committee, a group of activists and families advocating for his release, added that “the fight continues, until he is back home free and without charges.” The judge had already rejected a first request from Guerrero Aviña's lawyer last Thursday, after a hearing that only lasted a few minutes and in which the judge did not justify her refusal. The relatives admitted in a press conference that they did not expect a favorable resolution to the appeal, presented last weekend. The court's decision came at a critical moment, when family members estimated that he only had medication left for about 10 days.

“The embassies of Mexico and the United Kingdom in Qatar accompanied Manuel during this hearing and informed the family of the decision, as well as the next steps,” Foreign Affairs said on Sunday, although it said it was still waiting to receive a written confirmation of the judge's decision. As of this Monday morning, the organizations accompanying the case have not yet confirmed whether Guerrero Aviña has already left prison.

The ruling does not allow the accused to leave Qatar, his relatives explained last week. Guerrero Aviña has not yet been informed of the formal charges he faces. Homosexuality is prosecuted as a crime in Qatar, under religious laws that carry penalties of up to seven years in prison. The relatives reported that the Qatari agents planted methamphetamines on the Mexican to justify the arrest, but it has not yet been confirmed whether there will be a charge for drug trafficking.

According to the family, the Qatari justice system has a period of six months from the arrest to present criminal charges and say what they are accusing him of. Those following the case remain firm in their request that Guerrero Aviña be able to leave Qatar and return home. “The Embassy of Mexico will continue to be in contact with Manuel and his family, in collaboration with the British authorities, as well as with the prosecutor's office to monitor and support the consular protection case,” the SRE commented in a statement.

Subscribe to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to whatsapp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.