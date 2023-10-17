













The Mexican league trembles! Américas Kings League reveals its presentation date









The presentation of the Américas Kings League will take place on October 24 and it will be there that they will reveal the names of the content creators, streamers, influencers and former soccer players from Latin America who will be involved in the development of this competition that will now have 12 teams. .

“We are very excited to take the competition to other horizons. Mexico is the first country outside of Spain in which the tournament will be held and we know that throughout Latin America there is a large community of fans looking for other forms of entertainment. We are convinced that the Américas Kings League Santander will give them that and much more, by combining sport with disruptive rules”he declared Gerard PiquéPresident of Kosmos and the Kings League, the perfect fusion between soccer 7 and entertainment.

According to the released statement, the objective of this competition is to promote competition, talent, fun and healthy rivalry through more dynamic rules that will help to have exciting matches that will generate a lot of spectacle.

Will the Americas Kings League offer the same level of competition seen in Spain?

The Kings League The original has several attractions, including the fact that famous streamers are involved in the project and that various sports personalities get to play in this competition. At the time, Ronaldihno He was encouraged to participate in this league, although in a very static way, on the Ibai team.

“El Chicharito” Hernandez He also participated in this league, Andrea Pirlo, Iker Casillas, Javier Saviola and others. Now, regardless of the amateur footballers who participate in the Americas Kings Leaguewe will have to see which personalities from our region come together, even if only momentarily.

Do you think the Americas Kings League Will it have the same success as its Spanish counterpart? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

