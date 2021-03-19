The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has redoubled its commitment to rescue Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). During the celebrations for the 83rd anniversary of the oil expropriation in the Mexican state of Tabasco, the director of the state oil company, Octavio Romero Oropeza, reported that as of this year the Government will absorb the repayments of the company’s debt, thereby a reduction of 6,412 million dollars will be achieved in its level of indebtedness by the end of 2021. Pemex’s debt already exceeds 110,000 million dollars.

The company also announced on Thursday the discovery of the Dzimpona 1 onshore field in Tabasco, with between 500 and 600 million barrels of crude oil equivalent, mainly in the form of natural gas. This is the third discovery of a giant field during the López Obrador Administration: the first was the Ixachi field, in Veracruz, which contributed 1,300,000 barrels of crude per day, and the second was Quesqui, with a volume of reserves of at least 920 million barrels of crude.

In full confrontation with the private initiative and the Judiciary over its energy policy, the President of Mexico has vindicated his crusade for “energy sovereignty” and “the rescue” of the oil company. The president affirmed that although the contracts granted during the energy reform decreed in the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto will be respected, no new concessions will be delivered. “Even though three important deposits like this have been discovered, which will be called General Francisco J. Múgica, in the municipality of Centro, Tabasco, the oil extraction will be used for refining and the trend to export crude and buy gasoline will not continue. that is, all the raw material will be processed in our country, ”he said in Tabasco, supported by dozens of Pemex workers.

Contrary to the estimates at the beginning of his mandate that stood at 2.4 million barrels per day, the president announced this Thursday that during his government there will be a “moderate production”, which will imply that it will not exceed two million daily of barrels during his Administration. This, to replenish oil reserves. After the operational debacle that in the last section of 2020 placed Pemex with a daily production of 1.6 million barrels – the lowest in 40 years – the oil company has shown a slight improvement, at the beginning of this year it reported a production of 1.7 million.

López Obrador guaranteed that the working conditions of the more than 125,000 employees that the parastatal has will be maintained. Under the shadow of the recent departure as a Pemex worker of former union leader Carlos Romero Deschamps, the president took the opportunity to point out that the internal democracy of the union will be respected. “I once again express to you that my Government guarantees the right of workers to freely choose their union representatives,” he settled.

During his participation, Romero Oropeza predicted that with these new findings, a new oil complex will be formed that will return Tabasco to the production levels of the eighties. “Previous administrations allocated almost half of the exploration investment to deepwater projects over 18 years without obtaining a drop of oil to date. The new investment strategy has focused on shallow waters, where Pemex is the world leader, as well as on land basins in the southeast of the country ”.

Fluvio Ruiz, energy specialist and former Pemex director, commented that the discovery of Dzimpona 1 is a sample button of the company’s technical capacity to find relevant fields in the country. However, he warned that the results will be seen in the long term. “Delimiting wells will have to be drilled to find out what the morphology of the reservoir is, here they are all long times, because you also have to establish the optimal rate of development and production. It may also be that as you get to know the deposit more, it turns out that the quality is not what it seems to be or that the prices come to the ground and then it is not profitable or that they shoot up to the sky and then you can accelerate production ”, he added. The energy consultant, Luis Miguel Labardini, pointed out that we will have to wait to know the details of the execution of the new field in Tabasco. “I would give it a couple of years to reach a peak of production, but as long as the administration of the field is run by Pemex and not a private contractor,” he said.

Although with the discovery of this new deposit the authorities have raised the bells about the future of Pemex, the state company is going through an unprecedented financial crisis. Last year, it registered a loss of 480,966 million pesos (22,995 million dollars), which represented an increase of 38% compared to 2019. Faced with this disaster, the Government injected at the end of February about 32,000 million pesos ( 1,529 million pesos) for the payment of debt repayments and, in parallel, decreed a reduction of its tax burden for more than 73,000 million pesos, about 3,586 million dollars. The amortizations that the Government will assume to reduce the debt of the oil company follow this same direction: save Pemex at any price.

