1.- Simplification and Modernization of Procedures:

– Eliminate duplicate procedures.

– Allow online procedures to be completed.

– Improve communication between institutions.

2.- Transparency in Public Procurement and Contracting:

– Create a digital platform for public procurement and contracting.

– Ensure transparency in the use of public resources and in the contracting of services and supplies.

3.- Digitalization of the Health System:

– Implement digital records to speed up medical appointments and ensure the delivery of medicines.

– Improve management and access to medical information.

4.- Improvements in the Educational System:

– Optimize the ANUIES data query system according to international standards.

– Establish an evaluation system for primary education teachers that respects their labour rights and allows their performance to be assessed.

5.- National Artificial Intelligence Strategy:

– Develop a strategy to integrate AI and new technologies into schools and government.

– Ensure that the use of these technologies does not increase inequality.

The initiatives seek to modernize and improve the efficiency of public services, promoting a more digital and transparent economy. The digitalization of procedures and processes aims to facilitate investment, improve oversight and make health and education services more efficient. With these measures, Sheinbaum hopes to digitally transform government and generate a positive impact on the economy and the lives of citizens.

Via: Mexico how are we doing?

Author’s note: This may be an important step to take, in fact it would be great if documents such as visas or passports could be put in the form of an application, although of course, that also has its drawbacks.