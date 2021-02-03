A health employee applies the vaccine against covid-19 to one of her colleagues, at the General Hospital of the Ciudad Juárez border. LUIS TORRES / EFE

The Government of Mexico has suspended the website to request the coronavirus vaccine in the population over 60 years old on the same day of its publication. The portal mivacuna.salud.gob.mx has collapsed a few hours after seeing the light due to the flood of records to receive the dose in the second phase of vaccination. The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, presented this Tuesday the website to make the appointment, where adults over 60 years of medium and large cities can register. The page, however, presented various failures on its first day of operation due to the massive demand of citizens who, on social networks, made public that the registration process could take several hours.

López-Gatell has called on all people with family members of those ages to help them schedule a personalized appointment through this website, since for now this would be the only way to receive the vaccine. He has warned that, although the Government has begun to communicate with the list of older adults enrolled in the welfare pension program, not all of them are in that database.

To make the request to be immunized, you must access the web portal “My Vaccine” of the Federal Government, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) of the applicant. Within the vaccination portal, the interested party must add the full address in which they are currently living, as well as a telephone number and an email, if they have one. It is recommended to include the contact of a family member.

Once the registration is made, the system will generate a single follow-up folio with which the elderly will receive an appointment by phone to get vaccinated as soon as the doses that the Government of Mexico receives in the coming weeks are available. Once the appointment is made, the older adult must appear 15 minutes before the agreed time, with an official identification. After receiving the vaccine, a 30-minute observation is requested to rule out any negative reaction to the antigen. The vaccine will be completely free, so the Government asks to report those who request money or bank details.

The Executive has indicated that for this vaccination phase, people 60 years of age or older will not be able to choose which vaccine they want to receive. For now, purchases have been agreed with the American Pfizer, the English AstraZeneca and the Chinese vaccine company CanSino. In addition, López Obrador and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, have agreed to send 24 million doses of the so-called Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Russia.