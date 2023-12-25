The migration crisis that Mexico and the United States are going through has put diplomatic relations on alert. Washington has decided to send a delegation this Wednesday to visit President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in order to negotiate the measures they will take to stop the massive arrival of people to the border, which in recent weeks has had an unprecedented surge. The delegation, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, arrives after Joe Biden asked his Mexican counterpart to maintain communication. The situation, which was already a hot potato for the US Administration, worsened between the end of November and the beginning of December. An unusual increase in illegal border crossings, which US Border Patrol (CBP) data put at 31%, led to the closure of some border crossings in order to stop the enormous flow. of people who cross part of the continent to get there.

The request for attention was made by Washington. Last Thursday, Biden and López Obrador held a call at the request of the American president in the context of the umpteenth migration crisis unleashed. The numbers have not stopped climbing so far this year. This week alone, more than 10,000 daily interceptions of irregular migrants were made at border crossings. “Both [presidentes] “agreed that additional enforcement measures are urgently needed so that key ports of entry across our shared border can reopen,” the White House said.

In the negotiations that Mexico will have with the US delegation, which will also include the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the US National Security Advisor, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, one of the priorities will be the reopening of the crossings. borderers. During the communication they held, the Mexican Government “insisted on the need to reopen border crossings as soon as possible to guarantee dynamic trade flows and enhance the economic relationship,” it said in a statement. “In addition, greater collaboration will abound with the US delegation to address the structural causes of migration based on the results of the Palenque Meeting.”

The requests made by a dozen Latin American and Caribbean governments at the meeting in the southern Mexican city are focused on the lifting of the sanctions that the White House maintains against Cuba and Venezuela. The leaders who were at the meeting, in which Biden did not participate, but the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, and the Cuban, Miguel Díaz-Canel, did come to the conclusion that the “unilateral coercive measures” imposed against some countries of the region contributed largely to instigating migration to the United States.

The last time Biden and López Obrador met was in California, last month, at a summit of countries in the Asia-Pacific region. “The invitation from the president of Mexico continues the understanding reached by both leaders in San Francisco, regarding the appreciation of the positive contribution of the Mexican community in the United States and the conviction that the immigration problem will only find an effective response by addressing the structural causes. in the countries of origin,” the Mexican Administration stated this Friday.

The López Obrador Government faces a double immigration problem. On the one hand, Mexico is the country through which thousands of migrants pass every month seeking to reach the United States. On the other hand, it is facing the massive departure of Mexicans who have joined the caravans in order to cross illegally to the north. The Executive has estimated that of the 307,000 people detained at the border are expected by the end of the year, almost 75,000 will be from Mexico.

These unprecedented numbers have led to the closure of border crossings. On November 27, the United States decided to close the passage to people and vehicles from Mexico on the bridge that connects Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, with Eagle Pass, in Texas. CBP said it was making this decision due to the increase in irregular arrivals. The point remained closed until this Friday, when it was reopened only for railways. For the same reason, on December 4 they closed the crossing from Sonoyta, in Sonora, to Lukeville, in Arizona. And on December 9, the pedestrian crossing from El Chaparral, in Tijuana (Baja California), to San Ysidro (California), one of the busiest borders in the world, was closed.

