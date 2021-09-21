Singer Gloria Trevi at a 2019 press conference in Mexico City. Getty Images

A new controversy corners Gloria Trevi. The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) has confirmed this Monday that it is investigating the artist and her husband, the lawyer Armando Gómez, for alleged tax fraud and money laundering. The agency, which depends on the Ministry of Finance, filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office on September 8. The singer has denied the accusations in a video on the social network Tik Tok, where she appears performing a choreography and in which she presents herself as “a source of work.”

The UIF, led by Santiago Nieto, accuses the couple of not having paid taxes in Mexico through their network of companies. Specifically, 400 million pesos, about 20 million dollars, would have evaded the treasury. In addition, the investigations indicate that Gómez has created a money laundering network in these companies with the collaboration of five other people, one of which is Trevi.

The complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office considers that the couple received a series of deposits, with high amounts of money, which they did not declare and whose origin is unknown. The Great Talent LLC company, which represents the artist and of which she was director until this year, received transfers for almost seven million pesos, according to reports Millennium, that they did not declare to the treasury. By tracking them and not locating the origin of the money, the FIU values ​​that they are resources of illicit origin.

More information

Both Trevi and Gómez have come out quickly to deny the allegations. The lawyer has maintained that they are residents of the United States so they are paying taxes there. The singer, for her part, has chosen a more direct communication channel. In his Tik Tok account and following in the footsteps of a choreography now in trend on the social network, called “Questions that ask me a lot”, Trevi answered the question “Now they say that you and your husband evaded taxes”: “Never! ! I am a source of work ”.

The life of the famous 53-year-old artist has been surrounded by controversies for years. In 2000, the singer, Sergio Andrade -who was then a partner and representative of Trevi- and María Raquenel Portillo, known as Mary Boquitas, were arrested in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) after months on the run from Mexican justice. They were accused of kidnapping, rape and corruption of minors. Trevi spent three years in jail until she agreed to be extradited to Mexico. Here she was acquitted and regained her freedom in 2004.

It was in this judicial process where she met Armando Gómez, who took care of her defense and who managed to get her out of prison. The singer presented the crush she felt for Gómez as one of her motivations when she was behind bars. On their departure they married and had a son. Now, together, they will face a new journey in court.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country