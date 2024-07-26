The Mexican government explained this morning the chronology of the exchange of information with the US embassy on Thursday afternoon regarding the capture of Ismael el Mayo Zambada in El Paso, but did not clarify whether it was a surrender or a capture: “We do not know,” said the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez. What she did confirm is that from the airport in Hermosillo, from which the private plane took off, only the pilot Larry Curtis Parker left, but not the mafia boss or the second person arrested, Joaquín Guzmán López, one of El Chapo’s sons. “One left and three arrived,” said Rodríguez, without specifying what happened on the route the aircraft followed before landing at the Santa Teresa airfield in El Paso (Texas).

Some confusing first statements by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this morning indicated: “We have to wait to see if the capture was there [en Estados Unidos] or here,” although he immediately spoke of the capture in the neighboring country. He celebrated it, in any case, as “a step forward” in the fight against drug trafficking and in the fight to reduce fentanyl consumption. “I think they captured him there, either by an agreement or because they detained him because they had information that he was going to travel, we will find out, it is a step forward, without a doubt.”

The plane, a Zegna-type aircraft, took off around 7:55 a.m. on Thursday and landed at 10:19 a.m. in the United States, according to the Ministry of Security. But another plane appears in the photos, something that has been pointed out to the president, casting doubt on the information they have. “They could have changed on the way [de aeronave]And if only one person left Hermosillo, what happened? Did they stop and pick up the people or did only one person do the procedure? [el piloto] and others went up, we are investigating it, the United States government has to give a complete report, there has to be transparency,” he said. “It is not even known if it was only the DEA or if other agencies were involved,” he said.

Rodríguez has emphasized the collaboration with the US authorities, but has denied that the Mexican armed forces have participated at any time in this operation. They are still consulting with the Mexican prosecutors to see how many arrest warrants they have against Mayo Zambada in this country; at the moment there are four active ones for organized crime, crimes against health and handling of weapons. Rodríguez has not confirmed for the moment that an extradition order will be requested. He has said that there has been “good communication” between the US and Mexican prosecutors. But there has not yet been an exchange between the governments.

The arrest of the Sinaloa boss, who despite his long career at the head of one of the most feared criminal families in Mexico and the United States has never set foot in jail, remains shrouded in mist, at least in Mexico, where the information received comes from the US embassy and does not clear up some of the main doubts. The United States has fully claimed the capture, which serves the Democrats, in the midst of the electoral process, to hang a medal in the fight against fentanyl, the drug that is killing thousands of people in that country. The Mayo Zambada organization and three others that share drug crime with it in the northwest area of ​​Mexico are credited with introducing fentanyl into the United States, one of the great threats to the health of the population that keeps the White House on guard. The now-detained boss was charged with fentanyl trafficking by a New York court in February 2024.

A small plane in El Paso, Texas. Jose Luis Gonzalez (REUTERS)

The capture of Mayo Zambada, already advanced in age and in poor health, was a surprise on Thursday afternoon and even more so when it was learned that the operation was a two-for-one, since one of El Chapo’s sons, Joaquín Guzmán, was also traveling on the plane. Both are being held in the United States awaiting a first court hearing. The arrest is a blow to the head of the Sinaloa cartel, one of the most powerful in Mexico. The Secretary of Security has not wanted to indicate who would now be the new head of that organization nor has there been talk of reinforcing, for the moment, the security measures in the area where this mafia operates. Sometimes, the arrest of one of these criminals causes a whole series of armed revolts that turn the territory upside down. President López Obrador has mentioned something in this regard this morning: “Our strategy, which has not been understood, is more focused on addressing the causes [del consumo de drogas] “Because if one is captured, others will emerge,” he said. Nevertheless, he welcomed the arrest of the drug lord.

Among the few statements that are known about Mayo Zambada, one stands out in which he said he feared prison more than anything else and declared himself a son of the mountain, which gave him protection. Since he was 16 he had participated in criminal operations, but the legend spread about him because today he is 76 years old and despite the fact that he has been searched for even under the sewers, he was never arrested. The photos of his arrest in the United States already show a different man, he does not seem to be the 1.80 meters tall man that journalist Julio Scherer described in the past, when he drew him with a body “like a fortress.” Dressed in a blue polo shirt, the mobster appears thinner and his usual bushy mustache is trimmed. His face has lost the cheekbones of younger years. The days of mist and legend seem to be over.

