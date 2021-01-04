Mexican authorities have recognized that deaths in Mexico City during the pandemic were three times higher than the levels normally observed, according to a note published this Thursday by The Washington Post. The government spokesman for the epidemic, Hugo López-Gatell, has told the US newspaper that he is about to reveal the first detailed report on mortality during the epidemic and that the predominant factor for the excess deaths was covid-19, although it has prevented give an exact number of deaths. How many people have died? The statistic, which we are still refining, is around three times more ”, said López-Gatell.

The study takes as a reference the number of deaths that have been registered in the Mexican capital between the months of March and May of recent years, López-Gatell explained. The Undersecretary of Health has indicated that the report includes deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the country since the beginning of March. Some of the deaths in that period, the official said, are also explained by health problems that could not be treated when the country was focused on the response to the pandemic, during the conversion of specialty hospitals into “covid centers”. like cardiac arrests, for example.

The date of publication of the document has not yet been announced, where a detailed breakdown of the deaths is expected. International media such as EL PAÍS, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times They had already published information in May that showed the discrepancies between the real magnitude of the pandemic and that reported by the authorities, both in deaths and in confirmed cases. In this regard, López-Gatell has criticized that at the time the three international media accused him of “hiding figures” and has defended that he had already recognized that the death figures could be higher. “What this note says is: ‘I recognize that the number of people who have died from covid is greater’, in this case three times more,” he said.

Mexico surpassed Spain on Wednesday in the absolute number of deaths, accumulating 28,510 deaths, and is already the sixth country with the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. A day later, the country has 29,189 deaths and Mexico City, the most affected region in the country, accounts for about a quarter of the national total. In addition to the lags in the health system and structural inequalities, the obesity problems in Mexico are pointed out by the authorities as one of the main causes behind the high number of deaths for each case detected: seven out of 10 deaths have comorbidities – illnesses associated with worsening virus symptoms — such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Of course we would not want to have any cases, no deaths,” López-Gatell said this Thursday, “we would not want to have a huge epidemic either.” The epidemiologist has argued that comparisons between countries do not make sense, that the curve has “flattened” and that the mitigation strategy has been successful in deferring the impact of the pandemic. “In Mexico there have been deaths, all regrettable, but they did not die because the hospitals were saturated, but because the covid took their lives.”