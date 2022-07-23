Michelle Arellano Guillen It is a girl who has stolen the glances thanks to the fact that his 9 years is preparing to start a medical career in August. Michelle’s IQ is also amazing, as she is from 158that is, two points below that of Albert Einstein.

The Mexican girl was rejected at several schools to which she applied. However, her parents decided to carry out a series of medical tests to analyze her intelligence, then they discovered that she was part of the gifted people in the world.

When she was in her fourth year, she was promoted to the sixth grade of elementary school. But because of her intelligence, she made several unique evaluations at her school so that she could pass. immediately both primary and secondary and graduate from their studies.

Now, Michelle will study medicine and her goal is to become a cardiovascular surgeon, at the University of Massachusetts, United States, just like his mother, who studied the same professional career. Although this is not the only dream of the girl, since she also wants to study marine biology.

He currently dominates four languages ​​other than Spanish: English, Italian, French and German, he also has accelerated learning due to his high IQ.

Michelle explained in an interview with Chiapas uncensoredthat would like to find the cure for cancer or autism.

