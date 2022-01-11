Andrés Guarded is a history of Mexican soccer. Real Betis football broke a record this weekend in the match against Rayo Vallecano. On entering the change at minute 40 for Borja Iglesias, the ‘Little Prince’ became the Aztec footballer who has played the most games in the Old Continent. With his participation on January 9, the midfielder surpassed the mark of the legendary Hugo Sánchez.
In this context, these are the players who have played the most games in European football:
The Mexican central defender had a great career in European soccer and played 359 games in those latitudes. Héctor Moreno played for AZ Alkmaar, Espanyol, PSV Eindhoven, AS Roma and Real Sociedad.
The Mexican forward had an extensive career in European soccer before going to MLS. Vela played 360 games on the Old Continent. The best part of his career was with Real Sociedad. He also participated with Arsenal, Osasuna, West Bromwich Albion, Salamanca and the Gunners under-23 team.
Rafael Márquez is the third Mexican with the most games played in Europe. ‘The Kaiser of Michoacán’ played a total of 395 games. Most of his career in the Old Continent was with FC Barcelona. He also played for AS Monaco and Hellas Verona.
The ‘Pentapichichi’ is, without a doubt, the best soccer player in the history of Mexico. Hugo Sánchez played a total of 495 games in Europe. He was a member of Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and the Austrian FC Linz.
The ‘Little Prince’ has 496 games in European leagues. The player came to the Old Continent to be part of the Deportivo La Coruña squad. He also had participation with Bayer Leverkusen, Valencia and PSV Eindhoven. He currently plays for Betis.
