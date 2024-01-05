EA Sports FC 24 It is the first installment of the series EA Sports FCafter completing the association of EA with the FIFA. Its worldwide launch occurred on September 29, 2023 for different consoles, although unfortunately, the Liga MX It is not part of the video game because the rights are not available.
The new title of EA Sports It has more than 19 thousand licensed soccer players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues from around the world. And although the Liga MX is absent, you can see some Aztecs thanks to the Mexican team and to the clubs that have them in their ranks.
Now, if you dare to play the famous Career Mode, where you become the manager of the club and must look for the best signings, both in players and coaches, you can get one of the Mexicans, especially those who have a real face. So once you have chosen your team along with the tactical vision, you can start enjoying the action.
The Aztecs with real faces that you can sign are Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Jorge Sánchez (Porto), Rodolfo Pizarro (AEK Athens), Juan Purata (Atlanta United), Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández (LA Galaxy), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo) and Carlos Vela (LAFC).
In the same way, thanks to the Tricolor, we can also find as free players Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Luis Romowho are active in Mexican football, which we already know was left out.
|
Player
|
Worth
|
Salary
|
Hirving Lozano
|
27.5 MDE
|
27,000 Euros
|
Edson Alvarez
|
31 MDE
|
71,000 Euros
|
Guillermo Ochoa
|
2.9 MDE
|
21,000 Euros
|
Santiago Gimenez
|
33 MDE
|
21,000 Euros
|
Carlos candle
|
10 MDE
|
13,000 Euros
|
Henry Martin
|
0
|
0
|
Hector Herrera
|
8.5 MDE
|
11,000 Euros
|
Javier Hernandez
|
4.5 MDE
|
8,000 Euros
|
Andres Guardado
|
1.5 MDE
|
15,000 Euros
|
Uriel Antuna
|
0
|
0
|
Roberto Alvarado
|
0
|
0
|
Raul Jimenez
|
4.6 MDE
|
69,000 Euros
|
Luis Romo
|
0
|
0
|
Jorge Sanchez
|
4.9 MDE
|
12,000 Euros
|
Rodolfo Pizarro
|
1.8 MDE
|
900 Euros
|
Juan Purata
|
1.7 MDE
|
3,000 Euros
