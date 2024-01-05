EA Sports FC 24 is the best-selling game of the week in the United Kingdom.https://t.co/5R6SalGrSP pic.twitter.com/Y9VNdLgPIX — Hobby Consolas (@hobby_consolas) December 22, 2023

Now, if you dare to play the famous Career Mode, where you become the manager of the club and must look for the best signings, both in players and coaches, you can get one of the Mexicans, especially those who have a real face. So once you have chosen your team along with the tactical vision, you can start enjoying the action.

In the same way, thanks to the Tricolor, we can also find as free players Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Luis Romowho are active in Mexican football, which we already know was left out.