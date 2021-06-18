The pre-list of 22 footballers that Jaime Lozano has in the final competition to seek a medal in Tokyo 2020 has been leaked, however, beyond seeking collective achievement, several of those summoned know that they are playing a very important card to find a space in the European market.
The Rayados center-back has been surveyed for years by several European teams, now, in the most important showcase it can have, its last card is played to emigrate to top-level football.
‘Pipe’ is one of the pieces that is closest to Europe, during the tour of Marbella, the Mexican defender caught the attention of important teams from the Netherlands, and despite being renewed by the Pumas, everything indicates that he has good performance in Tokyo, will go to Europe.
Deservedly, Romo has received an opportunity to reinforce Jaime Lozano’s team, without a doubt this is the best opportunity to find a place in the European market, after establishing himself as the best footballer in the Liga Mx.
Carlos is another of the footballers who has been polled in recent years by teams in Europe, however, time passes and he simply cannot get out, which is why, in Tokyo, he could be playing his last ticket.
If Antuna’s intention is to return to Europe as he has expressed, this is the best opportunity he has to attract the attention of different teams, however, he will have to raise his level to achieve it.
With everything and that he has scored a goal in the last 15 games, Macías will be carried by Jaime Lozano due to the enormous confidence he has in him, although, he aims to be a substitute for Henry Martín, this is his best opportunity to achieve his desire to go to Europe right now.
