With the new FIFA regulations, several soccer players in the world have seen themselves with options to change their selection, from world stars to second-line players. In the case of Mexico, the name of Alejandro Zendejas has been mentioned in recent months, who in his formative stage or as a youth played in the U-17 World Cup with the United States and years later defended the colors of the Mexican National Team both with the sub-23 squad as with the absolute.
Yesterday again Alejandro wore the colors of the Stars and Stripes box in a friendly out of date FIFA. At this time, the player from América has not fully defined whether he will wear the colors of the Mexican team or opt for the Team USA team, but it is a fact that within the Mexican Football Federation they do not like jumps at all that Alejandro is giving from one nation to another and they will no longer contact the footballer.
Universal Sports anticipates that in the Mexican Federation they have decided there will be no more talks with the player. If his desire is to wear the shirt of the Mexican national team, he must present himself and opt for the Mexican project, signing the total resignation from the United States, but it must be at his disposal and initiative. If in the end he opts for Team USA, there will be no kind of fight or intention to stop his decision, he is a free player and has not shown full commitment to the national cause.
