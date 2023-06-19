Diego Cocca, now former coach of the Mexican national team, during the match against Panama, this Sunday. CANDICE WARD (Getty Images via AFP)

The bomb exploded. The Mexican Football Federation has abruptly fired Diego Cocca, the team’s coach, after more than four months in office. The resounding failure in the technical management, the divided locker room and the haste for results have caused the president commissioner, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, to have fired him and has also fired the director of national teams, Rodrigo Ares de Parga, who was only 130 in The charge.

Cocca’s fearful approach in the matches he played did not please the players or the specialists. The Argentine’s strategy was based on waiting for the rival and playing the ball. He excluded two promising players like Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord) and Johan Vásquez (Genoa) at the peak moments. The former coach of Racing de Avellaneda and Atlas, recorded three wins, three draws and one loss. To cold eyes it would seem that it was a good balance, however, the team had no direction. The game that determined the future of the Argentine coach was the 3-0 defeat against the USA in the semifinals of the Nations League. The wound penetrated among the selected ones who threatened to attend the next Gold Cup, which starts this Sunday.

“The last week I have found many deficiencies: planning, logistics, operation and lack of leadership at many levels. The game against the USA can be lost, there is always a risk because this is football, and the victory goes to one side or the other, [pero] what cannot be accepted is the way in which it was lost. They gave up winning from the outset with logistical decisions that caused friction between the group,” commented Juan Carlos Rodríguez, the president commissioner who was appointed to the position less than a week ago.

“In the end, not only the game was lost, but also the ability to react, to lead on and off the field, emotional control and the sense of professionally wearing the shirt with which, at least this time, no one felt represented”, added Rodríguez in reference to the chaotic match against the USA, where César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga soccer players were expelled due to the frustration of the result.

Last December, the Mexican team was eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. The technical direction was in charge of Gerardo Martino. El Tata, who had been experiencing instability for a couple of years, sealed one of Mexico’s worst performances in more than 40 years. Martino never renounced his ideals, such as summoning Raúl Jiménez, despite having inactivity and an injury that threatened him or the decision to leave out a striker with rhythm like Giménez.

The managers, then headed by Yon de Luisa, let Martino’s contract end after Qatar. It took them 60 days to do an “in-depth” analysis of all the errors and they recognized that they had to hire a coach who knew the marrow of Mexican soccer. In less than a week, Rodrigo Ares de Parga took charge of the national teams and hired Cocca, who had made Atlas champion twice, however, they left out other coaches with better resumes: Marcelo Bielsa, Jaime Lozano and Ignacio Ambriz. It was Grupo Orlegi, owner of Atlas and Santos, who proposed Cocca. That led to the resignation of De Luisa. “This stage was flawed from decision-making, due to the lack of processes, rigor and transparency in the appointments,” acknowledged the manager known as The Bomb Rodriguez.

Jaime Lozano has been named the substitute coach to take charge of Mexico. Lozano, a benchmark in the UNAM Pumas, had a good career as a soccer player. He took the coaching whistle and had his first big push leading Mexico’s youth teams. Under his management, El Tri won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. “We no longer have time to lose,” reflected Commissioner Rodríguez. Lozano will enter the storm called the Mexican team with the approval of the players.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country