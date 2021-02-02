It took Ulysses a decade to return from the Trojan War to his home in Ithaca. The adolescent Ulysses of I’m not here anymore He does not leave his home to go to war, but rather to flee the war that raged in his native Monterrey since the beginning of 2010. He is in the wrong place at the wrong time, and he has to flee with his mother and brothers. And so he ends up in New York, lost, isolated, without understanding and without being understood. I’m not here anymore (2019), by Fernando Frías, is one of the films that Netflix trusts in the awards season: it is a finalist for the Goya for best Latin American film …

