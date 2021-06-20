Monserrat Mata

Toluca / 19.06.2021 22:38:33

Until this saturday the State of Mexico adds an accumulated number of 159 thousand 922 positive cases to covid-19, as well as 195,560 negatives, while 23 thousand 458 cases remain as suspects, so it reiterates the call not to relax sanitary measures to prevent this disease.

By staying green at the epidemiological risk traffic light, it also counts 95 thousand 772 sanitary discharges of Mexicans who defeated this new disease, caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus.

The agency detailed that currently a total of 533 patients are hospitalized in health units of the entity, while 207 thousand receive medical attention in different hospitals in other states of the Republic.

What’s more 35 thousand 009 Mexicans are under home protection Y unfortunately they count 27 thousand 401 deaths attributable to this disease.

Tips against coronavirus

Authorities in the matter ask to maintain sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing, healthy distance and hygiene of common places such as home and work environments.

It is reiterated that line 800 900 32 00 is available of the population that suspects any characteristic symptoms of the infection by the new coronavirus that causes covid-19.

KVS

.

.