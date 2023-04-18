The menu of the Rosetta restaurant, in the tourist heart of the Mexican capital, needs some translation for those who do not know the flor de izote, the piloncillo, the callo de hacha margarita, the chile chipotle meco, the epazote, the huitlacoches or the quelites, to give some examples. But it is these ingredients, and dozens more, that have prompted Elena Reygadas (Mexico City, 46 years old) to win the award for the best chef in the world 2023, announced this Tuesday by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 1,080 culinary experts from 27 regions of the world, writers, food critics, restaurateurs, among others, have voted in a process audited by Deloitte. This category is only for women (there is no equal for men) and the recognition ceremony will be held in Valencia (Spain) in June.

The award has only 11 editions and the last two years it also stayed in Latin America, when the Peruvian Pía León (2021) and the Colombian Leo Espinosa (2022) obtained it. This year it is Mexico that shows the rich culinary tradition typical of a vast country with different climates and customs. Reygadas began with strong Italian influences that she still has today, her fresh pastas are famous, but she has been linking her signature to the rich Mexican nature. The tables he serves move further and further away from meat to get closer to the earth, with a creation based on pure raw materials, without great artifice in the process, but with intense harmony in flavors, smells and colors. “I am a cook in a huge city, but I like to follow nature. The world is so homogenized, that it is vital that everyone uses ingredients rooted in their territory, to conserve the planet’s and cultural biodiversity, ”she says.

Mexican chef Elena Reygadas speaks with the team at Rosetta restaurant in Mexico City. Hector Guerrero

The content director of the Best Restaurants in the World list, William Drew, expressed the honor of presenting this award to a chef “who is paving the way for future generations of female leaders in Mexico and beyond, with her defense of traditional dishes.” and indigenous biodiversity.

Its cabbage leaf tacos with pistachio pipián, corn tamales with smoked cream or sweet potato ravioli with matcha sauce are already famous, but the handling of seasonal vegetables that it achieves in a pre-Hispanic garden in the capital itself leaves a lot of I shorten the name of salad: a green symphony where beans and broad beans are mixed with spider cactus and nopales, mustard leaf, husk tomatillo, eggplant, peas and Ocosingo cheese, all in a varnish of piloncillo honey. Mexico, from the root to the tip.

Reygadas’s soul is divided between his cooking and his pastries, bread included. The terrace of the Rosetta bakery, a few meters from the restaurant, is always full of locals and foreigners who share the hours of the day to try, among other delicacies, the guava role, a true classic. And cocktails are included as an integral part of the business.

The cook has not only made the mansion on Colima street, opened in 2010, one of the best restaurants in Latin America —she won the award for best chef in this region in 2014—, she also runs a bakery and pastry shop and three other restaurants casual dining. A total of 410 people work in them and her initiatives are now diversifying with a scholarship that bears her name and that she will offer this year, in collaboration with Santander Universities Mexico, 20 grants to young people interested in gastronomy. Her fondness for culinary culture and health, including that of the environment, has led her to recently launch a series of informative notebooks signed by academic experts.

Although she studied English Literature, she had a mother and two grandmothers who loved cooking, whose recipes and old molds she keeps; and a father who took her all over Mexico with a single order: “You have to try everything.” The extended family enjoyed identical meals in whose preparation and tasting the young Elena participated.

Member of the International Council of the Basque Culinary Center, the new best cook in the world forged her hobby “baking bread over and over again”, she usually says, making a face of old fatigue. She perfected her culinary technique at the French Culinary Institute in New York and worked for four years at the Locanda Locatelli restaurant in London. From all those influences and her own research, like the one who makes a good stew, she emerged the chef that she is today and the elaborations that have taken her to the top of the world.

This Tuesday, the chef will toast with her team, in which she says that she does not try to establish hierarchies too much. “With Karla and Victor [la jefa de postres y el responsable de cocina] I bounce ideas off, but there are people who are very forward-thinking who also like to try and present their initiatives, I try to encourage that without forcing anything”, he explains. “I always believe that everything can be improved, it’s not that I feel constant dissatisfaction, it’s not like that, but I do believe that it can be improved. The awards give visibility and security to be able to continue working as a team. I only show my face, but cooking is pure collaboration”.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country