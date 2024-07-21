Last year was a year of good news, but this year looks a little more gloomy. The Mexican economy continues to grow, but the most recent data show that it is experiencing a deeper slowdown than expected, so one by one, specialists have been reducing their growth forecast for this year. Neither the increase in government spending nor that of the electoral campaigns were enough for the country to maintain its momentum.

This week, the IMF lowered its growth outlook for Mexico for the second time, now expecting it to reach 2.2% at the end of the year. Analysis firms and investment funds have done the same, making the government’s forecast of 2.5% increasingly distant. This implies a slowdown compared to the 3.2% increase seen in 2023. Manufacturing production has fallen, as has consumption, while the creation of new formal jobs has slowed. In the second half of this year, the weakness of the US economy, as well as the electoral process of its northern neighbor, are expected to add to the negative factors for Mexico.

“There were high expectations that this year’s growth would be greatly benefited by the performance of the first half, considering that an increase in government spending was approved,” says Janneth Quiroz, director of Analysis at Monex, “in addition, we had a very large electoral process in June and it was expected that campaign spending would boost private consumption… that rebound did not occur.”

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 1.9% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same quarter in 2023, according to the most recent data from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi). The figure represents the sixth consecutive quarterly slowdown. This took Quiroz and his team of analysts by surprise, who had estimated that the strongest activity this year would occur in the first half. “We realized that the economy did not follow the inertia it had had since 2022 and the first half of 2023. I think that once it reached its pre-pandemic size, we thought that we were already talking about more sustained growth and possibly we were still talking about a recovery.”

Workers at a construction site in Mexico City.

According to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), formal employment grew 2% year-on-year in June, registering a 0.2% drop compared to the previous month. “This data confirms our expectation that formal employment would continue to slow down,” wrote BBVA economist David Cervantes in a report published this week.

“Although we expect employment to regain some strength during the third quarter of the year, we continue to believe that it will continue to show a more moderate pace of growth compared to the previous year,” the report says. “This is due to the prevailing scenario of lower economic growth compared to previous years,” Cervantes concludes.

Consumption has fallen significantly so far this year. A preliminary estimate by Inegi for June points to a monthly drop that could be explained, at least in part, by the increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables. General inflation reached 4.98% in the last month, its highest peak in years, and some foods have risen in price by 130%, so many Mexicans have had to adapt by buying less.

Bad weather is behind this increase in prices. The central bank itself acknowledged at its last monetary policy meeting that the historic drought seen this year reduced agricultural production, which led to higher prices. According to an analysis by Monex, the prices of fruits and vegetables have been growing at double-digit rates for 7 months and now the intense rains and floods could cause a new supply shock.

In the second half of the year, all eyes are on the external sector. Mexico’s main trading partner, the US, has already entered its own slowdown, confirming that demand for Mexican goods has already begun to decline, as suggested by the 1.5% drop in manufacturing recorded in April.

While emerging trade barriers between the U.S. and China have raised expectations that companies will relocate to Mexico, pouring resources into the economy, investors are currently in wait-and-see mode, Quiroz says. Anti-Mexico rhetoric from front-runner Donald Trump is raising questions about the trade relationship with Mexico, and the results will be crucial. “Our election and the U.S. election undoubtedly added uncertainty to decision-making,” the economist concludes.

