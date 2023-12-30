2023 was undoubtedly a good year for the Mexican economy. This is suggested by various indicators. In this last article of the year we will briefly recount the progress and results obtained in Mexico in aspects such as growth, inflation, exchange rate, labor market and external sector. In all cases we will compare what was expected of the Mexican economy a year ago with the most recent official figures or with what is now anticipated at the end of 2023.

Let's start with economic growth. The Survey on the expectations of economic specialists in the private sector (EEEESP) published by the Bank of Mexico on December 16, 2022 estimated GDP growth for 2023 of just 0.90%. The central bank's own forecasts were a little more optimistic, but still relatively low: the central growth expectation for 2023 published on November 30, 2022 It was 1.8%, although a possible range of between 1% and 2.6% was established. The performance of the Mexican economy in 2023 has clearly defied these forecasts. According to the EEEESP of December 15 of this yearit is now estimated that the Mexican economy will grow by 3.4% in 2023, that is, well above the forecasts from a year ago and even above the optimistic scenario provided by the Bank of Mexico.

In terms of inflation, the specialists surveyed in the EEEESP in December of last year predicted general annual inflation for 2023 of 5.1%. The last known data, that of the first half of December, revealed an annual inflation of 4.46%. Given that we only need to know the data for the second half of the month, it is very likely that annual inflation for all of 2023 will be very close to the aforementioned figure. In fact, the EEEESP for December of this year anticipates an annual inflation of 4.44%. In any case, the inflation figure at the end of 2023 will be at least half a percentage point lower than what was expected at the end of 2022.

Regarding the exchange rate, the specialists consulted at the EEEESP in December 2022 anticipated an exchange rate parity of 20.8 pesos per dollar at the end of 2023. Even a couple of weeks ago, the specialists still anticipated a year-end of 17 .57 pesos per dollar. Today we know that the exchange rate closed the year at 16.92 pesos per dollar. A very significant appreciation that no one anticipated. Thus, the strength of the Mexican peso, which is explained among other things by an enormous differential in interest rates between Mexico and the United States (but not only by this), is another factor that reveals the solidity of the Mexican economy in an environment extremely complex international

Regarding the labor market, the EEEESP of December 2022 anticipated the creation of 400,000 formal jobs in the IMSS throughout 2023 and a closing of the national unemployment rate to 3.68%. The latest official figures published (with data as of November 30) reveal that the annual creation of formal jobs is around 700,000 (75% above what was forecast a year ago!) and that the national unemployment rate is only 2.7 %, the lowest since we have comparable official records. As one would expect, the EEEESP of December 15 of this year shows that specialists have adjusted their expectations to a creation of 730,000 formal jobs in the year and a year-end unemployment rate of 2.8%.

With respect to the external sector, the EEEESP at the end of 2022 anticipated for 2023 a trade deficit of more than $20 billion, a current account deficit of $15.6 billion and foreign direct investment of $32.6 billion. Now, in December 2023, specialists anticipate a trade deficit at the end of the year of only $13.6 billion, a current account deficit of $16 billion (that is, a very marginal increase) and foreign direct investment of more than $37 billion. Thus, foreign deficits would have been smaller or practically equal to those anticipated, while foreign investment would have been greater than expected. Here, it should be noted that, according to figures from the Ministry of Economy, the foreign direct investment received in the third quarter of 2023 would have been close to 33,000 million dollars. This implies that only in the first nine months of the year would the foreign investment that specialists anticipated for the entire year have been received.

The EEEESP of the Bank of Mexico closes with some questions about the perception of the country's economic environment. When asked how they perceived the current situation to make investments, at the end of 2022, 14% of specialists said it was a good time, while 53% considered it a bad time, the rest (33%) said that I was not sure. On the other hand, at the end of 2023, the favorable responses are 43%, the negative ones are 20% and the uncertain ones are 37%. As you can see, the balance between positive and negative responses changed in just one year from -39 percentage points to +23, a notable change in the mood for investing in the country.

In short, 2023 was a very good year for the Mexican economy. Growth, job creation and foreign direct investment were greater than expected; while inflation, unemployment, the exchange rate and the trade deficit were lower than expected. Obviously there are still challenges to face: economic growth so far in the six-year term has been relatively low; poverty, although it has decreased, is still very high; Insecurity continues to affect a large part of the population and extortion has grown. We have a unique opportunity ahead of us, the relocation of activities (nearshoring). It is true that there are still many things to do if what we want is to maximize the potential of this phenomenon for the benefit of large segments of the population, but it is important to start with the most basic: recognize the progress made. Only then can we identify what needs to be maintained and what needs to be adjusted.

I wish all my readers a very happy 2024.

