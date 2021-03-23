The mexican dubbing It became a topic of conversation due to a law reform that states that all films will be shown in their original language and without subtitles.

As you can imagine, this fragment generated all kinds of discussions, especially among the defenders of the Spanish versions, although they could be exaggerating.

Everything seems to indicate that it is a misinterpretation of the law, so we analyze in detail what this modification actually poses and what it represents for the dubbing.

The Official Journal of the Federation officially published the modifications to article 8 of the Federal Cinematography Law, which raises the following:

‘The films will be shown to the public in their original version and subtitled in Spanish, in the terms established by the Regulations. Those classified for children and educational documentaries may be shown dubbed, but always subtitled in Spanish ‘.

Many media focused on this paragraph to say that we will no longer be able to have Mexican dubbing in the films, but it is a big mistake, since these are delimited in another section.

The films will continue to be dubbed into Spanish.

Movies with dubbing are not the original version

The Regulation of the Federal Cinematography Law, which you can consult from the IMCINE page, raises in its article 39 several provisions regarding the modifications of the material.

These include the calls ‘copies of commercial exploitation’, which are the ones that are screened in movie theaters in order to make a profit.

This term clears up the confusion, since dubbed tapes are not considered original works, but copies.

For theatrical projection, the distributors and producers of the films establish ‘projection terms’, which determines the number of rooms where the original work will be exhibited, with the language in which it was filmed, and the copies with Spanish dubbing.

The Culture and Cinematography Commission of the Chamber of Deputies confirms that the dubbing is not going away

In the face of all the confusion Sergio mayer, president of said organism, assured in an interview with Healy Editorial Group that the dubbing remains, and that the modification was only to make subtitles mandatory in all films.

This reform was made in order to give accessibility to people with a hearing disability, and if you think about it, removing the Spanish versions would affect people who cannot see.

So the dubbing will be safe, and you will still have the option to choose in which version you want to see your favorite works.

