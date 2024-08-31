Ciudad Juarez.- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso has 175 appointments available for documentation and dual nationality procedures during its next Saturday session, which will take place on September 7.

During the event, the issuance of Mexican passports, consular registration and the credential to vote from abroad from the National Electoral Institute (INE) will also be offered, so those interested must make their appointment free of charge through a WhatsApp message to the phone number (424) 309 0009.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso is located at 910 East San Antonio Avenue, where it offers various services each month, in addition to the regular issuance of documents from Monday to Friday.

Among the September events is the conference on Importing and Exporting Products between the United States and Mexico, next Tuesday, September 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., led by Mario Juárez, executive director of Chihuahua Global EDC.

In addition, each week there will be a “financial Wednesday,” where attendees will be able to find information tables where they will be guided to take care of their family assets, start a loan, save for retirement, start a business, learn about paying taxes and other topics. The information tables will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In September, the Mexican diplomatic authority will also celebrate Mexico’s Independence in the neighboring city, with the Grito de Independencia in a Mexican party “full of culture, music and fun,” on Saturday, September 14 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at the Plaza del Centro de Convenciones, located in downtown El Paso.

For more information about the services and events of the Mexican federal government in the neighboring city, you can visit their Facebook page: Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso.

