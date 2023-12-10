Danna Paola took on the role of a stewardess during a flight and took the opportunity to greet passengers and promote his theme XT4S1S. The video of the funny moment has gone viral on social networks, where it has also raised criticism, since the Mexican singer uses the expression “of a woman.”

The Mexican singer Danna Paola became a stewardess for a few minutes during a flight and took control of the plane’s communication systemn. The passengers were surprised to hear the interpreter of Hey, Pabloeither, Agüita and I still love youro, through the megaphone of the aircraft, which was destined for Guatemala, as identified by Milenio.

The video, which has accumulated 400,000 views on TikTok, was shared by Omar Álvarez, the professional stylist who usually accompanies Danna Paola in her presentations around the world. The clip, published on the @oomaralvarez account, is titled “Danna Paola sobrecargo”in it the Mexican wears a black sweatshirt and a cap and speaks to the passengers from the front of the plane.

Omar Álvarez is usually part of the team of stylists who works with Danna Paola and travels with the singer. See also 'Chapitos' prohibit the sale of fentanyl and are executing dealers who disobey Photo: Instagram @alvarezomar

“…And endure during the flight. And they know it, as a woman! This… The freedom to live in ecstasy is in you, bon voyage!“, says Danna Paola in the video, in which it can be seen that there are few passengers and that the stewardess is standing next to the singer, as is a cameraman. When she finishes her speech, some applause and shouts are heard.

The criticism of Danna Paola after using the phrase “And they know it, as a woman!”



The video published on TikTok accumulates 369 comments, in which some people highlight the fact that Danna Paola uses the phrase “And they know it, as a woman!”, so could be engaging in a form of cultural appropriation. This earned him certain criticism that was present in the comments.

When asked by a user about what this expression means, the person behind the @yuumkiin account explains: “Phrase claimed by the community used most by trans women. It refers to all those mockery towards the gestures or way of doing something when they told you ‘you do it like a woman’, ‘you run like a woman’, you hit like a woman’, that has now become a phrase to say that something is very good ”.

“Again, the straight girls taking the joke away from another LGBT phrase, I’m fed up”, “The most forced” and “Oh, that Danna and her desire to use all those idioms that appear on the networks, zero self-identity for that girl”, were some of the harsh comments left by Internet users. Another user pointed out that Danna Paola could be committing a mistake, as they point out that “That is a security violation by the flight attendants.”wrote.