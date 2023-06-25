EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The boy was deaf and the bear was polar. Both details are important to understand what I witnessed fifteen years ago. It is also clear that deaf people are not mute and polar bears are not white. The deaf converse with gestures, drawing words with the muscles of the face and hands. I studied sign language a long time ago. I almost forgot all the vocabulary, but I still know how to spell, introduce myself (my name is a jota that makes curls on the forehead) and express skeptical suspicion with a sign whose most exact translation into Mexican Spanish is don’t suck. How do you say bear? With his right hand he forms a thick muzzle and covers his mouth and nose with it. How do you specify that the bear is polar? In Mexico, the adjective “white” is added to “bear”, which is formed by sweeping the back of one hand with the other (perhaps the etymology of this sign is a brush that paints a surface). But the fur of ursus maritimus it is not white; it lacks pigment, is transparent and hollow, which allows light to warm up the bear’s black skin.

The boy lived in Mexico City and the bear in the Arctic Ocean. Despite the distance and the difference in size (one was a tiny biped and the other was the largest carnivore that walks on this world), they met one morning at the Pedagogical Institute for Language Problems, where I worked as a volunteer. .

As my sign language was very limited, at school I was commissioned to classify the collection of the library, where the small projection room was. One morning they took a couple of groups to see a nature documentary. About twenty children took seats on the floor, facing the white wall that served as a screen. In silence and with subtitles, the film reviewed the most charismatic fauna on the planet and concluded with a warning about the ecological devastation, juxtaposing images of the smoke produced by a thermoelectric plant with those of the starving bear that was floating adrift on a small ice raft

At the end of the show, the teacher turned on the light. Immediately, the boy stood up, made his way through her classmates and ran to put it out. The teacher slapped the switch back on. He didn’t give up. Light, gloom, light, gloom: the room became a low-budget nightclub. The teacher and the pupil argued with silent shouts; the bodily prosody made me understand that there were complaints, frustrations and disciplinary warnings. While the students were being evicted, another teacher explained to me that the rebellious boy wanted to turn off the light to save the bear from dying because of our electrical consumption. His rebellion seemed cute and funny to her, although no less reprehensible for that. For me it was excruciating. Turning off the light, the boy darkened something inside me. I keep looking for the switch with the words.

I have remembered the episode in very different situations. For example: when I saw another documentary: Grizzly Manby Werner Herzog, made from the videos of Timothy Treadwell, a wacko who spent thirteen summers living with the grizzly bears of Alaska (a state where the US government has just approved a huge oil exploitation project, which will contribute to a further increase in greenhouse gas emissions). Herzog draws a nihilistic moral from the story: “What haunts me,” he says in his slow, gloomy English, “is that in all the faces of all the bears Treadwell filmed, I see no familiarity, no understanding, no compassion. I only see the overwhelming indifference of nature. I think Herzog was projecting his own incomprehension and indifference onto the mirror. At the other extreme of anthropocentrism, Treadwell treats bears like pets, and his story ends badly because of it.

I think of that boy and wonder if he saw something in the polar bear that Herzog and Treadwell and the rest of us can’t quite recognize. Without the support of a melodramatic music and a manipulative voice in off, the boy recognized his personality, understood his situation and felt compassion for him. Perhaps his deafness made him more sensitive to the experience of being alone in an ocean of indifference. Perhaps his ability to interpret gestures and glances allowed him to understand the wild language of that castaway.

I think of polar bears when reading the Arctic weather forecasts. The picture looks thawed: “The Arctic will be free of ice for the first time in September before 2050. This means that it is already too late to continue protecting Arctic summer sea ice as a landscape and as a habitat.” Meanwhile, we have become accustomed to breaking the most disastrous records. We have just experienced the hottest May on record at the poles. Sea ice in Antarctica is also reaching record lows. Siberia has a fever and in Canada more than five million hectares have burned this spring (the fires did not make international news until they covered New York in apocalyptic smoke). The ice-free Arctic is a vulnerable sea (navigable, fishable, militarizable, drillable, pollutable); the ice-free Arctic is a hostile sea for ringed and bearded seals and the bears that depend on them.

I think of that child again when I see that two Swedish activists attacked with red paint the picture The artist’s garden in Givernyby Claude Monet. Adults scold young people for getting up to turn off the light or for attracting attention by harmlessly desecrating works of art. ‘Don’t you see that we already sell carbon credits and electric cars? Don’t you see that we are already blending migratory birds with gigantic wind turbines? What else do you want?’ Although I’m not aware of the boy becoming an activist, I can imagine him with a can of white paint, trying to save polar bears at the Museum of Modern Art. Until governments take care of stopping the socio-environmental disasters that indolence and greed are causing, the protest will continue to grow, vehement and angry, incomprehensible for some, hopeful for all others.

By now I can imagine a reader wondering with a frown: ‘Don’t suck! And then? Wasn’t the boy going to save the bear?’ It may be that he didn’t save the bear from the documentary, but that day, when he flipped the switch in the library, he started a long chain of reactions (this column is one of them) that seek to turn off ecocide and cut the power to the electric chair in which we have sat the whole world.