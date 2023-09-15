Increasingly American couples cross to Ciudad Juárez, on the border of Mexico, to seek pregnancy with treatments ranging from psychological to the most modern in vitro systems, with a price that is barely a third of what it costs in the United States.

One of the main reasons, explain specialists from the border city with Texas, is that in Juárez the cost of this service is just one third or half of what it costs in the United Statescoupled with the quality of the service.

“Approximately 30% of the patients in the city are from the United Statesfrom El Paso and neighboring areas, there are easily hundreds and we could reach a thousand a year,” obstetrician and reproductive biologist Laura Adriana Guerrero of Iniciar, a fertility center with more than 12 specialists and state-of-the-art equipment, tells EFE. .

“Many of the patients are Hispanic, Latina or Mexican from Juárez who went to live in the United States and live there, but they seek care with Mexican doctors for economic reasons or service,” adds the specialist.

The doctor details that The infertility rate has increased due to an increasing trend in the age at which couples look for a childas well as the living habits of Americans and the border.

“The men who come from the United States are patients who have a certain degree of complexity because they come very exposed to chemicals, and the women have hormonal processes, such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, thyroid, they are the ones most commonly I’m trying,” explains Guerrero.

Reproductive modernity on the border

Nancy García, administrator of the Iniciar Fertility Center, states that the attraction of Juárez is not only the price, but also that there are the most modern procedures.

“The highly complex treatment is in vitro. The patient is stimulated with medication between 10 and 12 days, when the oocytes are obtained, they are extracted in an operating room, a 15-minute outpatient procedure, about 4 hours in the hospital, they are fertilized that same day, 5 days pass and they are frozen and then the embryo transfer can be done to the patient’s uterus,” he explains.

The expert adds that low complexity treatment is an artificial insemination that occurs with a low dose of medication, and it is a procedure similar to the natural fertility process that is done in the same office.

“The cost of treatment here is 50% lower than in the United States, there it costs around 350,000 pesos or 400,000 pesos (between $17,492 and $23,323), here less than 150,000 pesos ($8,746),” explains the administrator.

While the clinical genetics specialist Pedro Rodríguez Gómez maintains that “in terms of technology there is no city in Mexico or in most of the world that concentrates all these technologies” and the “procedures that are done all over the world” are in Juarez.

“We have the same technology: micromanipulators, high flow chambers, incubators, embryology, technology to perform embryonic genetic biopsies, we have high-end technology,” he adds.

Laura García, an embryologist who has worked in fertility since she was studying medicine in the late 90s, points out that the city has at least 4 clinics with high-end technology and specialists, making Juárez attractive for couples looking to get pregnant.

He says that patients come to Juárez looking for a better price, but also the best service offered by Mexican specialists.

“It is very nice to be part of this process, to be able to help people conceive a child through science. When science can help with this, there is great satisfaction,” he adds.