The homily against the use of the mask in the middle of the pandemic has been expensive for the bishop of Tamaulipas. During a mass in February in the cathedral of Ciudad Victoria, the state capital, Antonio González Sánchez, 78, criticized the precautionary measures of his faithful to avoid catching the covid, to the extent of stating that: “the famous mask it is not trusting in God ”.

Just two months later, González presented his resignation on Tuesday. The diocese of Ciudad Victoria has announced the decision through a brief statement where it states that the priest suffers from Alzheimer’s. “Monsignor Antonio has presented, and has been confirmed with medical tests, an incipient Alzheimer’s that makes it difficult for him to continue serving pastorally in this diocese as he would like.”

The press office of the Holy See, through the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate, confirmed for its part that Pope Francis had accepted “the resignation of the pastoral government of the Diocese of Ciudad Victoria that Monsignor Antonio González Sánchez has presented for reasons of Health”.

After 25 years leading the diocese, the bishop emeritus experienced his moment of greatest popularity on Sunday, February 14. “For me, on a personal level, the famous mask is not trusting God”, defended González during the homily. “I understand that, maybe tomorrow I’m sick, maybe. Because I’m not immune to anything, “he added with his face uncovered. “In general, the way they see me in my face, I walk like this almost always, almost always, it is not presumption, it is God’s grace, I walk like this because I trust God a lot. I’m not going to ask you to take it off but think about it. “

The pandemic in Mexico has barely given a respite. The official death toll surpassed 200,000 deaths last week. Although just a few days later the Government admitted that the real figure is much higher. Up to 321,000 people died, placing Mexico as the second country with the highest mortality in the world after the United States and above Brazil.

The mask has been controversial since the beginning of the pandemic due to the repeated refusal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to use it during his many public events. Even after overcoming his contagion, at the beginning of February, the president said that he would continue not to wear face masks during his public activities and has ruled out that their use is made mandatory in the country.

