The head of the department of infrastructure projects and services in Mexico City, Jesús Esteva, believes that a structural defect could have caused the collapse of the metro bridge in the Mexican capital. On Wednesday, May 5, he announced this on the air of the TV channel Televisa…

“It is clear that this was a structural defect in the components (design – Ed.). In this case, we are talking about metal structures, metal beams with precast concrete elements in the upper part, ”he said.

Esteva said that the exact cause of the man-made disaster will be determined by the prosecutor’s office together with experts from the Norwegian company DNV.

The collapse of the metro bridge in the Mexican capital occurred on May 3 at 22:25 local time (06:25 Moscow time) on the 12th metro line, not far from the Olivos and Tesonco stations in the southeastern part of the city. Because of this, two cars collapsed from a height of about 10 m onto the carriageway.

As a result, 25 people died, and dozens more were injured. The country declared a three-day national mourning for the victims.

The day before, the operation was completed to lift and move the two fallen wagons. The Mexican authorities also organized a check aimed at establishing the causes of the disaster and those responsible for it.