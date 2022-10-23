This is the web version of Americanas, the EL PAÍS América newsletter that deals with news and ideas with a gender perspective. If you want to subscribe, you can do so at this link.

The first time that Arussi Unda, a member of the feminist collective Las Brujas del Mar, realized that something strange was happening with her phone was 2020 and from social networks her group was promoting a national women’s strike for March 9. That care strike was called just after the massive March 8 march in Mexico City and had a high following.

Two years later, the Unda collective has appeared in internal documents of the Mexican Army that were leaked by the Guacamaya hacking group, revealing millions of communications that reveal how various groups are watched by the military, including the colectivos. feminists. In an August 2022 presentation, Rosas Violantes (From the Eastern CCH), Black Block, Hysteras, More Women Coordinator 8M Collective, Lucía Saornil Collective (COLSA), Ácrata Feminist Collective (CAF) are mentioned by name. Feminist Economy Collective of the IPN, Feminist Coven Collective, Queer Resistance, Cueva de Bruias, Collective and hooded P-8, Las Brujas del Mar, SISI Collective and Marea Negra.

In the follow-up carried out by the Army, several intelligence reports to which this newspaper had access stand out and which try to explain the political, social and military situation in the country. Several subversive actors, potential enemies, are identified in them. Along with the feminists there are also drug cartels, trade unionists, defenders of the territory or Zapatista groups of the EZLN, as Jacobo García recounted in this information.

In a country like Mexico where it seems that security priorities are different, why would the military dedicate itself to monitoring feminist demonstrations that demand an end to violence against women and the right to abortion? “The Mexican Army sees feminists as enemies of the state,” Arussi Unda replies.

A filtered slide that presents a part of the “social field” of Mexico City, the feminist collectives.

The explanation given by the military institution is that the main groups that began the protests “have increased their mobilizations and have become increasingly violent, transforming their forms of pressure, with the anarchist groups being the most violent, causing damage to buildings, monuments, communication routes and against police and passers-by”, can be read in the document of August 8 of this year. Along with these warnings, the increase in rates of sexist violence in the capital is also mentioned. The document also points out the takeover of the National Human Rights Commission by women from the black bloc and mothers of victims; the protests over the murder of the girl Fátima and the demonstrations unleashed after learning of the alleged rape of an adolescent at the hands of police officers from the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

In another document, dated March 6, 2022 in military camp number 12, corresponding to San Luis Potosí, the interest in closely following the demonstrations for Women’s Day is repeated. The report describes in detail who are the leaders of the groups that mobilized those days in the State, that their convening power is about 5,000 people and that “they use the use of social networks to mobilize (Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Signal)”. It also explains what their demands are, what is the number of the bank account with which a group from Ciudad Valles receives donations and who owns it. The extensive intelligence report also mentions graffiti and damage to public buildings. “They are carried out in places where there is a history of violence against women or ineffective action in cases of gender violence by said authorities”, which makes it palpable that Sedena is aware of the institutional violence they suffer women when trying to achieve justice in the country.

Patricia says that she prefers not to say her real name because she is afraid of further reprisals. Her face, her name, her photo and even the number of the folder that she has open in the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office appear in the file that the Army has on her and that is now public. “[Este seguimiento] it is a way of criminalizing protest and silencing the feminist movement,” she says.

According to what Patricia narrates, and always according to her account, the authorities took a photograph of her Facebook profile from 2018 and used it to say that she had been identified at a 2020 demonstration in which there were riots. “That means that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office violated my right to the presumption of innocence and shared my folder with the Army. Of course I’m very afraid of what might happen to me,” says the young woman, adding: “I suppose that for the Federal Government it shouldn’t be nice for women to tell them to stop killing us.”

This exhaustive monitoring of feminists in recent years coincides with the clashes that exist between the National Palace and the movement. President López Obrador has come to insinuate on several occasions that the Mexican feminist movement is an opposition movement to his government, he has assured that feminists want to “affect” his administration and has branded them as “conservatives”. The Sedena documents denote a certain fear for what the movement may achieve. “These are the largest protests that have taken place in the country and it is a fight that is not so easy for the president to disarm because he knows that despite being complex, it is fair,” says feminist lawyer Paola Zavala. “Demanding that they don’t kill us, that they don’t rape us is a legitimate struggle,” says Patricia.

In the San Luis Potosí report, it can be read that the “medium-term perspective” is that feminist groups “will be used to affect the image of the Federal Government, since the electoral day for the revocation of the mandate of the President of the Republic, or in his case some political actor takes advantage of the situation to show his support for these groups, for the benefit of his political aspirations, as is the case of Marvely Constanzo Rangel, who in his campaign for Governor of the State used as an electoral flag the protection to the rights of women to decide for their bodies, participating on 1 Apr. 2021 in a feminist march and currently aspires to be the State Coordinator of the Movimiento Ciudadano political party.” Finally, the one who won the elections, in June of this year, was the coalition of the Green Party, Morena and the PT, with Ricardo Gallardo at the head.

A woman from the so-called “black bloc” paints police shields with the green color that has distinguished itself as a symbol of the feminist movement in America. Monica Gonzalez

Although there is no evidence that the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) is behind what happened to Arussi Unda, the activist from Veracruz is convinced that she was spied on by the State after the noise generated by the women’s strike. “I think they saw it as a threat because it was an action of peaceful civil disobedience that brought together more than 80% of women in the country and they were afraid that we could destabilize the entire country through the legitimate demands of the women’s movement,” she says. . She remembers that in 2020 she received an avalanche of attacks. “Between February and March, there was nothing more that people were looking for in my trash. My ex-boyfriend received calls and messages asking for compromising information about me and naked images of me in order to destroy me, ”she adds.

That the Army has more and more power in the country worries feminists because, they say, it puts them in the crosshairs of future attacks. “Knowing that the Army is spying on feminists inhibits protest, you are afraid of what might happen and people stop going out into the streets,” reflects Paola Zavala. “The military in the history of Mexico have participated in human rights violations, there is Ayotzinapa, 68… and no one has judged them for it,” says Patricia with fear.

“That is militarism. The very idea makes people shut up and generates a different social behavior, much less free”, adds Zavala.

By Sally Palomino.

