The Mexican Army has become much more powerful in a single year. From 2022 to 2023 it rose 11 positions in the annual ranking of the most powerful armies, carried out by the US Global Firepower index. In it ranking this yearupdated last January, the Mexican Armed Forces are ranked 31st, while in the list from a year ago they ranked 43rd out of 145 countries that are studied.

The strengthening of the Mexican Army in last year’s index coincides with the reforms that were made in September 2022 so that the National Guard, the corporation created by the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be in charge of public security, was transferred to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena). It also coincides with a 52% increase in the government budget for the military in the five years of the López Obrador government compared to what was allocated by the previous administration in the same period of time. The Mexican Army not only performs public security tasks, it also fights drug trafficking, administers customs, operates two civilian airports, and builds priority works for the current Administration, such as the Mayan Train.

Since 2006, the platform Global Firepower analyzes the public information of the armies based on the capacity that each one has to wage war by land, sea and air, therefore, to arrive at the annual results, indicators related to the number of elements, equipment, financial resources and natural resources at your disposal. This is the first time in the last six years that Mexico has reached 31st place. In 2018 it was in 32nd position, but then the index analyzed 137 countries, eight fewer nations than are now included.

This year Mexico is also among the first 20 countries with the largest armies in the world, occupying the 17th place. In this count, led by China, are India, the United States, North Korea, Russia, Pakistan, Iran , South Korea, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Burma, Colombia, Brazil and Thailand above Mexico. Compared to Ukraine, which is at war due to the invasion of Russia, the Mexican Army has 50,000 more troops. In addition, its large population of 129 million inhabitants makes it the ninth country with the most people suitable for military service.

The platform indicates that the purchasing power of the Mexican Army is two billion dollars, which positions it at number 13 of the 145 countries listed. Mexico is well qualified in indicators such as its air and maritime fleet, as well as in the coverage that is available in the Mexican territory of roads, train tracks and airports. However, it receives poor marks when it comes to attack helicopter fleet and helicopters in general. The same is true of the fleet of submarines and war tanks. Of the latter, the Sedena assures that it does not have any.

According to the analysis, Mexico has the third most powerful army in Latin America, after Brazil, which is in 12th place, and Argentina, which is in 28th place.

The power of the Mexican Army contrasts with the strategy that the Government of President López Obrador has proclaimed in terms of public security, of “hugs, not bullets” and attacking the structural causes of violence instead of using more violence. But it also reinforces the path that the Mexican president has followed by supporting his administration behind the back of the military. “The Army is a uniformed people,” the Tabasco man has said many times, and to defend the Sedena he has affirmed that the military are honest, unlike public officials from other administrations. López Obrador’s speech as a candidate, when criticizing the Mexican Army for human rights violations and promising his return to the barracks, was left behind.

