The Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera puts the final touch on the adventure that the series “Ana” meant for her, whose third and final season premieres this Wednesday and where she fell in love with writing and, in this latest installment, also with directing, she said in an interview with EFE.

“I would do it again, because I would love to continue directing. (…) It was very nice and what I liked the most was writing,” said Ana de la Reguera, about her multidisciplinary work in the series that is now premiering on through ViX Premium.

The actress, who already worked as a screenwriter, author-producer and leading actress, directed the production during the last month of filming because the director abandoned it due to illness.

Fortunately, he explained, having created and written the series gave him a general knowledge of production that he applied to directing, but it was a grueling process because he had to stay when filming finished to get everything ready for the next day. .

“My rest hours were very few, (…) I think the episodes were very incredible and I am very happy with the result, but it was something very exhausting,” she shared.

In addition, with this series, which ends in this third season, as it was conceived, De la Reguera discovered how much she enjoys writing despite the difficulties he faced, especially at the beginning.

“Especially because it is something that I did not study, but when the idea is there, when we are making the ‘outline’ (a diagram that details what happens in the story), where we are creating, it is so much fun. It is very satisfying, I I feel very full of life when I’m doing it,” she said.

This is why, he said, he wants to write for more projects.

In fact, he shared that he has two “very interesting” stories that he wants to start developing, bringing the characters to life and letting them speak to him.

“It’s something I want to feel again,” he said.

The series ends with this season with which De la Reguera ends this project of self-knowledge and satisfaction in style, although she acknowledged that she really wants to delve into other projects that are not about herself.

“It’s an achievement for the people who were involved, obviously especially for me. It’s nice to be able to say goodbye to a project with such pleasure and satisfaction to start talking about new things, telling other stories, talking about myself is starting to get tiring,” he said.

The third season shows an Ana who has lost everything.

After running away from her own wedding, she loses her fame, her credibility, her television career and her economic stability and has to rebuild her life, but now from freedom, because “she no longer has anything to lose.”

In addition, there is a lot of psychedelia in the season and multiple topics that De la Reguera wanted to address are touched on, and there are “very special” cameos.