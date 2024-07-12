The Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, has met with the 17 young Mexicans who are part of the cast of the musical Malincheproduced by Nacho Cano, who was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of a crime of promoting illegal immigration and violating workers’ rights. The Embassy will provide consular assistance and protection to the 17 artists who were brought from Mexico to Spain by Nacho Cano at the beginning of December under the promise of a training program in Madrid and subsequent hiring in Mexico when the musical premiered there.

At the meeting, convened on Thursday, the ambassador “reaffirmed the support in relation to their immigration status,” according to the Embassy in a statement. Also, according to the consulate, it was verified that the “physical condition” and the “stay” in Spain of the young people was “adequate.”

More information

The supposed “scholarship recipients” are waiting for their immigration status to be resolved. In December, they arrived in Madrid as tourists and, within the first two months, they requested a student visa, according to Cano’s lawyer, but the Government Delegation denied it in May, because they could not prove that they were undertaking any kind of approved studies. Now, they are waiting for the appeal filed by the lawyer to be resolved. While they are in this situation, legally, they cannot study legally in Spain or work, because to do so they need a prior permit. They cannot do anything, according to expert lawyers in Immigration consulted by this newspaper.

Just as the Embassy is maintaining contact with the 17 scholarship holders, it is also doing so with the Mexican dancer who reported Nacho Cano in January to the Central Police Station in Madrid. “The diplomatic representation will continue to provide legal assistance at the National Police Station in Madrid,” the Embassy added. The complainant has remained in the Spanish capital since she filed the complaint.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

On December 14, the Mexican Embassy welcomed all the young people who had recently arrived in Madrid under a supposed “scholarship” from Nacho Cano to train them in dance and allow them to do internships in the musical Malinche. Now that the arrest of the musical producer has exploded into a media scandal, the Embassy has clarified that the reception was a formal event and that the program is exclusive to Malinche. “The embassy was not involved in the design, granting, or operation of the project,” the Consulate repeated on Friday.

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.