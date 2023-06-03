The Mexican Alegna González during the Cantones Marching International Grand Prix, held in A Coruña, Spain. KIKO DELGADO (EFE)

Alegna González illuminates Mexican athletics. The walker from Ojinaga (Chihuahua) has won the bronze medal at the Cantones de A Coruña International Walking Grand Prix, one of the most important events in athletic walking. The 20-kilometre test is part of the Mexican roadmap that aims to shine at the Paris Olympics.

The Mexican started the test from the seventh position. In front of her was the Chinese Qieyang Shijie and Liu Hong, as well as the great walker Kimberly García, winner of two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships held in Oregon last year. The Peruvian took the lead, followed by Wu Quanming, who started from position 82. Alegna González was the leader of the competition during half of the classification. González’s rhythm did not drop and she once again showed that she is serious about Paris 2024.

González sealed his pass to the Olympic Games last March when he won gold in the Dudinksa 50 event in Slovakia. His time, 1:28:09, earned him his second Olympic ticket, now in France. In Tokyo, the Mexican came from 31st place to finish in fifth place in what was her debut. Her triumph in the Slovak event gave Alegna González the ticket to the World Athletics Championships that will take place between August 19 and 27 in Budapest, Hungary. The Chihuahuan walker won another bronze on May 1 at the Finetwork Madrid International Grand Prix, in a 10-kilometer event.

The Mexican walker Alegna González, after one of her training sessions. conade

Mexico has seen in the athletic march a great opportunity to stand out in sport. In total, the country has won 10 Olympic medals in this discipline thanks to José Pedraza, Carlos Mercenario, Noé Hernández, Daniel Bautista, Ernesto Canto, Raúl González, Joel Sánchez and Guadalupe González, the only woman to do so. The case of Lupita González is a thorn in the side for Mexicans because she won the World Championships in March and silver in Rio 2016, but in 2019 she was suspended for testing positive for trenbolone, an anabolic steroid that reduces fat and increases muscle mass. That cut short her career.

Hopes are pinned on Alegna, which is Angela backwards, her grandmother’s name. The Mexican athlete won the World Youth Athletics Championships in 2018 in the 10,000 meter event. She and she also in the 10 kilometer walk test. Her talent has opened the doors for her to be supported by the Adidas brand, by La Salle University and by the Mexican Navy.

