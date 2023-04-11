View of the Interjet airline outside the Mexico City International Airport, in November 2020. Daniel Augusto Sánchez Moreno/Dark Room

More than two years after landing suddenly, harassed by million-dollar debts, the Mexican airline Interjet has been formally declared bankrupt. Judge Saúl Martínez Lira, Second District Magistrate for Bankruptcy Matters in Mexico City, has opened the bankruptcy stage and with this also orders the auction of his assets to pay his creditors. In the ruling, the judge has ordered that this sale seeks to “obtain the greatest possible product for its sale, in order to make the payment to the creditors.” The bankruptcy of the Mexican airline is formalized after months on a tightrope and continuous promises from managers to refloat the battered finances that added up to liabilities of some 1,250 million dollars. The company’s debacle prompted its 5,000 workers to go on strike, as well as a barrage of lawsuits from travelers who were left stranded without refunds.

The Mexican airline must make available to the bankruptcy conciliator Gerardo Sierra the company’s books and records provided for in the Bankruptcy Law. The resolution also indicates that the company’s ability to exercise the assets and rights that make up the bankruptcy estate is suspended. In addition, the delivery to the trustee of the assets was ordered, with the exception of those inalienable, unattachable and imprescriptible.

Rogelio Rodríguez, an expert in aeronautical law from UNAM, explains that among the creditors who will be paid something with the auction of assets is the Tax Administration Service (SAT) as well as the affected equipment lessors, suppliers, workers and travelers . “It is highly possible that it will not be enough to pay creditors since the company was in a state of insolvency. Now what has to be reviewed by the judge is whether there was fraud, fraud occurs when someone, knowing that they cannot fulfill an obligation, contracts it. One of the most important legal figures is bankruptcy in creditor fraud, that is, simulating bankruptcy, a state of insolvency to evade payment of obligations that were previously known. It will be a relevant issue in this balance sheet that will surely be disadvantageous for creditors to see if there really was creditor fraud, ”he refers.

The specialist foresees that the value that they can rescue with the auction of goods will be little, if anything 10% with respect to the debts that they have to pay. “Maybe some real estate, offices, see if they have aircraft parts with some value in their warehouse, including the commercial brand that is worth very little compared to Mexicana de Aviación, all of this will have to be told by the trustee,” he specified. Once the appraisal is done, payments will begin to privileged and preferred creditors, however, Rodríguez affirms that it will be a long process and it is a new blow for the Mexican aeronautical sector.

Since December 2020, Interjet has suspended dozens of trips due to the lack of resources to operate. Internal mismanagement and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic left the company without options. The first warning signs occurred since 2019 with the closure of routes, then came the dismantling of its fleet, in less than two quarters the airline went from having 68 aircraft to only seven. In the midst of an internal crisis, the Alemán family ceded control of the airline to Alejandro del Valle, however, the change of direction failed to stop the layoffs, non-payment of payrolls and the operational debacle. In January 2021, with no aircraft in the skies anymore, its workers went on strike denouncing delays in the payment of their salaries and non-payment of their benefits.

The collective complaint of its employees was joined by collective and individual lawsuits from passengers who raised their voices for the unilateral cancellation of flights and improper charges. At the end of last year, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) announced that, after a legal fight, a judge ordered that the company must pay some 144 million pesos to 7,000 travelers who denounced numerous Interjet rulings between 2018 and 2020. . Problems surrounded Interjet on several fronts at the end of 2020, in addition to the impact of the pandemic crisis on operations, the airline low cost began to swell its debts for fuel, payroll and non-payment of taxes.

Interjet executives stated, at first, that they were still working to reach an agreement with their creditors and with new investors to be able to fly again. Without a firm proposal on the table or the realization of a capital injection, Judge Martínez Lira has made official the outcome that seemed most likely for the Mexican airline: bankruptcy. Thus, the Interjet debacle, signed this Monday before a court, adds to the recent bankruptcy of another regional Mexican airline, Aeromar.

