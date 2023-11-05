Those who dream of living legally in USA They have different options to obtain the permanent residence, also known as a green card. For example, looking for a sponsor or marrying someone of American nationality and a famous person. actor He has just confessed that he did the latter to help his wife obtain this document.

Jaime Camil who has been married to his wife since 2003 Heidi Balvanera He talked about what was one of the reasons why he decided to join her. In an interview given to the program Jennifer Hudson Show He declared: “we had the green card wedding,” which caused laughter among the attendees because they did not believe he was serious.

Jaime Camil and Heidi Balvanera

However, the actor explained that in Mexico, when a person seeks to marry an American partner to obtain residency and be able to live and work permanently in the country, it is called “love of my visa.” And he stressed that that was what happened to them.

They were already husbands, but not legally.



Although everyone took his comment as a joke, the artist declared that it was not a joke. “We got married because I was doing the green card process for my family,” he said and explained that his lawyer asked him if he wanted to include heidi in the process of processing, since she was already his wife.

He actor He responded that he would seek the benefit for his partner, so the authorities would request a certificate of marriage to facilitate the request. The problem was that James and heidi They were married in a Mayan ceremony, and an official document was required. This is how they decided to go to the Ventura County Clerk’s Office, accompanied by their little daughter Elena, to formalize their marriage.

Although the process was able to continue its course, the problem was that because he had gotten married only one day before submitting his application for Green Card The immigration authorities understood it as an attempt by his wife to obtain the procedure and not as a marriage legitimate. They even accused Camil of having “bought” his partner.

In the end everything was resolved, and even some time later the couple decided to have a big formal wedding. Now they are about to celebrate 10 years of marriage and the actor says he is just as in love.